Sports
College Football 26 unfortunately looks like the usual about monetized EA Asset Flip
Last year we were in the clouds with the return of the EA College Football franchise. We generally gave it a very glowing assessment, at least because it related to the reintroduction of the classic game.
And on one -off tilt it still stopped pretty well. However, fame often breeds contempt, and the longer you played, the more you noticed rapid From missing functions, unnecessary gameplay frights and the astonishment of a lack of qol and immersion mechanics that made the experience from old to frustrating.
Among them:
- The lack of formation subs, a function in every previous episode
- The lack of real FCS programs and the possibility to resign in Prestige from your program
- Teambuilder locked up behind only online gameplay
- Terrible blocking mechanics
- Borked Physics Engine, especially with jumping capacity and the ballistic arch of passing processes
- Unequal levels
- The lack of a tutorial
- God mode opponent DB and sad PC WR Route Running, especially remarkable on PA passing.
- Bare bones records, historical statistics, seasonal statistics even the inability to explore your opponent
- Generic prizes, broken receivers and strong across the board exaggerated players.
- Online matchmaking, and so many others.
It was not perfect, in other words. Even worse, so many of these functions could have been added or resolved with a hot patch or never logical to leave out in the first place, apart from pure laziness.
Yet in January EA said they listened to feedback from players and Would set changes.
So what has changed, at least we know? In addition to the welcome addition from a high school road to glory mode, the answer is not much that EA does not earn a few extra dollars.
How so? View the creeping number of pre-order editions, Gacha Pay-to-Win packages, XP boosts, elite recruits, ultimate teams and a dizzying series of other games that are paid behind a premium price point and supplemented with microtransactions.
We then discovered a partnership agreement, whereby each game would functionally become an in-game advertisement for Lowes. Did we discover this from EA? No. It was Lowes who blew the whistle:
More details about the game came from an unexpected source. The home improvement chain Lowes has announced A collaboration with EA Sports to contain his branding in CFB 26, together with the latest EA Sports FC and Madden NFL titles.
Lowes Branding appears in these games in multiple gameplay experiences, the retailer said. For CFB 26, Lowes Branding will appear on the broadcast overlay for the stadium pulse function. This function is intended to replicate the pressure of playing an away game by making certain gameplay elements more difficult for a short period. Lowes said that this draws meaningful parallels with the passion that homeowners feel in improving their own spaces with Lowes.
What has not Discussed is the dedication to repair the core gameplay loop, game balance, matchmaking, computer logic, recruitment, zero or even compelling quality of life characteristics. Because I doubt that everything will be tackled from that, they are certainly not included in the notes of the developers.
What started with so much promise last year is that it is not the good launch point to rebuild a franchise we had hoped for. I fear rather that we are staring at an annual vehicle intended to sell add-ons, and packed in a package that is just Good enough to have a core audience buy just Enough games and microtransactions to do it all again next year.
That has been the core of the EA business model for ten years FIFA And Cut. Don't expect anything else with CFB 26… they have given us little reason to think that something will change, or that meaningful improvement will come this time.
I would like to say that I am disappointed. But you cannot be disappointed if your expectations were low in the beginning.
Survey
Are you planning to buy CFB 26?
-
32%
Only if the assessments are made and/or serious changes.
(199 voting)
-
34%
Yes, even if there are no enormous improvements compared to CFB 25.
(209 votes)
-
17%
No. I have finished giving money and it is in return.
(109 votes)
-
6%
No. I don't play / it's not available on PC
(42 votes)
-
7%
$ 70? In this economy? Are you crazy?
(48 votes)
607 Votes Total
Vote now
|
Sources
2/ https://www.rollbamaroll.com/2025/5/12/24428370/college-football-26-sadly-looks-like-the-usual-overmonetized-ea-asset-flip
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
