Jannik sinners return to tennis shifts from triumph to toughness at the Italian open

Rome the songs and the roar started hours before Jannik Sinner took the court, and they came from a surprising place.

In the Stadio Olimpico, a few courts north of the most important tennis arena in the Foro Italico, supporters of rival Serie A football clubs Lazio and Juventus came together to sing the singing that has become a staple in men's tennis. Based on the performance of the world Nr.

Ol, ol ol, sinner, sinner, came the call.

When the time came, the sinner came dressed in very black and started the night in the forehand to win the first point against Mariano Navone of Argentina. Sinner, the former ski master, usually ran downhill from there in the beating of Navone 6-3, 6-4.

This was what the thousands of fans who gathered under and on the bridge over the complex waited a quarter of the year. This was what the 10,000 happy souls with cards, many of those who wear fluorescent orange to honor their red -haired heroes, were ready to build with their Mexican waves and screams.

And this was what Navone, the world no. 99, but a game competition on Red Clay, was powerless to ward off.

I was waiting for a long time at the moment, Sinner said after it was over.

On a perfect, clear night in the Italian capital, when the leaves of Romes graceful umbrella pine trees that barely moved the edge of the Campo Centrale, Sinner showed that he could be as good as he had to be.

Not perfect. Not clinical. There was an uncomfortable overhead in the third game that Sinner Square could not meet. He almost broke it in the net of five feet, but the ball tapped on his way to sinners who won the point. The Italian left a rare medium grin. His coaches, Simone Vagnozzi and Darren Cahill, laughed in his box.

Sinner missed. He missed long and wide from both the Forehand and the Backhand wing, sometimes with wide parts of Open Court to strive for. He missed the outside of lines when he didn't have to go for them. He jumped in Forehands and sent balls in the alleys when his feet kept on the floor would have been fine.

But then the ball shot from his strings, came high and hard and rotating over the net with his eyes on a corner before he landed on Navones racket like a rock of four pounds. Or sinner would deliver one of those lateral sliding shots. Navone saw him start to cut the ball long before his strings hit the yellow fuzz. The Argentinian could still do nothing about it, unless Sinner missed, which of course he did occasionally.

But that also applies to that backhand of the court, shoots over the Netpost and refers to a stamp goal. One of those and another, just like it wore Navone in the game that Sinner gave what a decisive second set of break and a 4-3 lead.

One of the sports-sized front runners, Sinner thought he would quickly end this. But then the moth balls showed. It is almost impossible to simulate the tension of actual competition in practice. Sinner showed that he had not treated it for a while and Navone gave the break back.

Still, Sinner pushed in and got another break in the next game. At the last point he hit a serve along the t, pulled the extra ball out of his pocket and hit it in the second deck. A release.

No one surprise, this was a different sinner than the one who bumped his way to and stumbled through practice games against Lorenzo Sonego and Casper Ruud before the tournament started. It was very different from which Jack Draper described in the south of France at the beginning of last month in the south of France, a man who played a much less intense brand of tennis than the triple Grand SLAM champion who had made him open semi-final in their 2024 US.

He was very relaxed the first day, Draper told a few reporters on Friday evening. I was more on top of him when we played points. That was his first points back, but then he started playing really well in the following days and quickly adapting.

I don't know what I can expect from him this week, knowledge of him, hell is probably coming to play incredibly well.

Whatever version of himself he is ready for Rome to see, Sinner will have to be more loose and lazy than he has been so far.

He got a break on Saturday when the dangerous Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, one of the better players on tour this season, took an early exit, where Jesper de Jong hit him badly, 6-0, 6-2. De Jong, De Wereld No. 93, was not self -evident to give Sinner a lot of resistance. He did in the opening set, stealed two pauses of Serve that he had lost from a position where so many sinners have crumbled in the past. But the world no. 1 took the decisive break at 4-4 and from that moment the running was simple, especially after De Jong fell heavily halfway through the second set.

Now the challenges are becoming stiffer. Francisco Cerundolo and Casper Ruud, two first-class Klei-Court players who thrive on rid an opponent who is not completely in their rhythm, are in his quarter. He first faces Cerundolo and he could face them back when he comes through that test.

Ruud, who came from the title in Madrid, looks like he would return to the Klei Court form that wore him to two French open finals and the door of a third, had a parasite that had not destroyed his stomach halfway through his semi-final against Alexander Zverev.

Sinner said just as much after beating Navone and explained how different the emotions are under the lights in a midfield for 10,000 crazy fans than in a local club in southern France.

The entire competition, even if it seems very comfortable, it's a roller coaster, he said. We especially feel that inside.

Just the act of serving started his nerves. He said it was difficult to move well early.

I am very competitive, so I love the official competition, he said. That is what I was looking for, no? Today I felt pretty good on the field. I am happy with that. We strive for small improvements, the small details that can make the difference.

After his match against De Jong, Sinner went further into the challenges to come back to the competition after time.

I started very well today, then I had a drop, usually one and a half games, he said in a press conference.

Today were three games, three and a half games. But it's normal. It is the second game that I play in three and a half months. It's a long time.

Sinner is not an appearance of emotional person or player. A fist pump and occasionally a finger to the ear after a handy shot is over all the fans who come from him. But he said he was nothing less than overwhelmed by the reception he received in Rome.



Italian tennis fans are excited by Jannik Sinners returns. (Pierro Cruciatatti / AFP via Getty images)

He has become what the Italians call Fuoriclasse, who translates roughly as from this world, or world class. He is, as it were, one of the predestinato, destined for quantity. He has become the sporting avatar of a country that is looking for a country after the deterioration of the global relevance of his international football team. While Inter de Champions League -Final, Europe Elite Club Tournament has reached, Juventus and Lazio fans singing Sinners Song waited for two clubs that once ruled the country and the continent.

That means much more than any results, he said about how the fans received him. It was a great feeling to come here, starting with the first exercises with other players.

He pointed out that he is not alone, and controls his Davis Cup champion teammates, Lorenzo Musetti and Matteo Berrettini.

There are so many other Italians who play here, which makes the whole package even bigger, he said. It's great, the Italian tennis, what we have now.

And the leader of all this is officially back.

(Top photo: Marco Bertorello / AFP via Getty images)