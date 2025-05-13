



Indianoil Utt has quickly become one of the most coveted global sponsorships in table tennis. In 2024, the competition saw 20 million viewers on TV and OTT, an increase of 1.3 times compared to the previous year. And now Indianoil Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) has entered into a three -year partnership with Indias leading Sport Omroep, Jiostar, aimed at increasing the presence and popularity of sport throughout the country. As an official UTTS official temporary and streaming partner, Jiostar will only provide live, multilingual coverage on TV and digital platforms until 2027, so that fans throughout the country can experience the energy of world-class tennis like never before. With this multi -year cooperation in its place, the competition is positioned to build on at his momentum and to stimulate the next growth phase for Indian table tennis. Indianoil Utt Co-Promoters Vita Dani and Niraj Bajaj said about the partnership: in recent years, Indian Table Tennis has taken meaningful steps, and Indianoil has been Utts-Mission to speed up that progress by offering that progress by offering a world-class platform for home-grown talent. Our collaboration with Jiostar for the next three seasons will help us to deepen that impact by reaching more households, involving a new audience and laying a stronger foundation for the next generation of Indian table tennis stars. This partnership is not only about viewers, but the shaping of the future of Indian table tennis. Rishering stars such as DIYA Chitale, Payas Jain, Ankur Bhattacharjee and Yashaswini Gordade will be central next to Olympians Aruna Quadri, Alvaro Robles, Bernadette Szocs, and Adriana Diaz and Chinas Fan Siqi. Indias Elitemanika Batra, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, Hardet Desai and Sreeja Akulacomplee An exciting line-up that promises equally action and inspiration. A total of 48 toppeddelaars will participate in eight franchises in Indianoil Utt Season 6: Ahmedabad SG Pipers, Chennai Lions, Dabang Delhi TTC, Dempo Goa Challengers TT, Jaipur Patriots, Kolkata Thunderblades, PBG PUB.. The damage desk-guided Dempo Goa Challengers are the ruling dual champions, with the aim of becoming the first team that wins three titles. Indianoil Utt Season 6 is powered by Jiostars Extended Broadcast Network and will reach fans throughout the country via a dynamic mix of television and digital platforms. Live reporting starts on Star Sports 2 (opening day), Star Sports Khel and Star Sports Tamil. Fans can also stream the high-doctane action on Jiohotstar in English, Hindi and Tamil.

