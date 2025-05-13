Cricket Australia's blunt message to BCCI on IPL 2025 from Foreign Players Return







With the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season that will resume on 17 May, after being suspended due to border voltages between India and Pakistan, many overseas players are confronted with a huge dilemma about the fact that they return or stay at home. Reports suggested that it is unlikely that Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc return to India for the rest of the IPL season, while some other players still have to decide. In the midst of this situation, Cricket Australia has erased his position on the participation of Aussie players on the T20 League. The IPL 2025 season was originally established to conclude with the final on 25 May, but will not end on 3 June, with the Indo-Pak battle on the border that forced the authorities to extend the season. It also means that the final of the 18th edition of the T20 League would be held only one week before the final of the world test championship between Australia and South Africa. That is why the situation places Australian and South African players in a difficult place. Cricket Australia managed to be and said it would support the personal choice of the players during a return to India for the IPL. But some regulations should also be made for players participating in the IPL and are also expected to participate in the Squad of Australia for the WTC final on 11 June. “Cricket Australia will support players in their individual decisions to return to India or not,” Ca said in a statement. “Team management will process the preparation implications for the final of the World Test Championship for those players who choose to play in the remaining IPL matches. “We maintain communication with the Australian government and BCCI on security schemes and safety.” From the Australian players participating in the IPL, Hazlewood will certainly come true, while others such as Pat Cummins, Travis Head, Josh Inglis and Mitch Starc still have to confirm their decision. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has already asked the franchises to ask all overseas players to return for the IPL. The message from Cricket Australia therefore knew their position on this issue. Topics mentioned in this article

