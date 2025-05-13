Tottenham – defender Cristian Romero A Real Madrid Summer Transfer Doel – Paper Talk | Football news

The top stories and rumors about the newspapers of Tuesday …

Sun

Real Madrid will focus on Cristian Romero this summer, looking to build a new backline, with incoming boss Xabi Alonso considered a big fan of Romero.

A Bonkers rule means that Chelsea could choose between playing in the Champions League or the Europa League next season.

Stoke management legend Tony Pulis reportedly started conversations with the Egyptian club Zamalek about becoming their director of football.

Sheffield United gave an emotional tribute to the late club legend George Baldock after they had booked their place in the play-off final.

The Chiefs of Manchester United have set an ambitious goal for next season – to finish in the top six.

Evangelos Marinakis broke out again in the Nottingham Forest tunnel in an even more shocking repetition of his anger on the pitch.

Former Manchester United Chef Tom Keane has lifted the lid on the record-breaking summer transfer window of the club.

Time

Manchester United would mark any potential Europa League success with a festive barbecue, without time for an open-top bus parade.

Tottenham and Man Utd meet in Bilbao for the Europa League final on 21 May





Newcastle has been criticized about their decision to re -design the club's badge, in the midst of concern about one of the potential options.

Joe Schmidt has matched the devaluation of important British and Irish Lions competitions after he said he would withhold the test players from Australia to represent their super rugby teams.

Jos Buttler, Jacob Bethell and Phil Salt could miss the start of the White-Ball series of England against the West Indies because the final of the delayed IPL is now creating a collision.

Daily mail

Liverpool -manager Arne Slot is on his way to Ibiza for a short break to celebrate the Premier League title win.

Ange Postecoglou has warned the son of Heung-Min. He will not allow his heart to rule his head for the Europa League final.

Liverpool is reportedly in advanced negotiations due to a possible replacement for Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Daily Telegraaf

Manchester City has scored AC Milan -midfielder Tijjani Reijnders a serious summer goal while planning the reconstruction of the Pep Guardiola team.

The new Brazilian boss Carlo Ancelotti has become the world's best -paid national team manager on a contract that will give him more than £ 8 million.

Carlo Ancelotti will be the new head coach of Brazil at the end of the season of Real Madrid





David Beckham has told Minnesota United to “show a little respect” after they have been celebrated in his stars-lined Inter Miami team by calling them the “Pink Fony Club”.

Athletics

Luis Diaz has said that he wants to stay in Liverpool for as long as possible.

Daily mirror

Liam Delap would be ready to encourage Chelsea's interest to sign for Manchester United in the coming summer transfer window.

Former Rangers -Baas Steven Gerrard can stand in line for a surprising return to Ibrox.

The guardian

Tottenham will discuss the future of their ladies team coach, Robert Vilahamn, in the next two weeks after their second soil in the Super League of the Women's Super League.

Indian influence on the upper table of World Cricket could be set with Sanjog Gupta, the head of Live Sport at broadcasts Jiostar, who emerged as the leader to become the new Chief Executive of the International Cricket Council.

Daily record

Davide Ancelotti is seriously considered to be the next Rangers manager.

Rangers are forced to suspend plans for a money-spinning trip to Australia for the second time.

Derek McINnes comes closer to accepting the heart – job – almost eight months after the Brighton data crunchers had identified him as the best candidate for the position.