Top four seeds continue to Girls region Tennis Semi -Final





Sara Welshans took the first steps to repeat as champion on Monday and won a few games at the Region 2 Tennis Tournament in Henderson. The senior of Webster County opened a 6-1, 6-2 victory over Hopkinsvilles Lainey Stewart in the round of 16. She followed that with a 6-0, 6-0 win over Madisonville-North Addyson Raymer. Welshans, the best seed, will be confronted with Caldwell Countys Ella Johnson, the three seed, in semi -final on Wednesday. Johnson defeated Henderson Countys Ashtyn Agnew 6-4, 6-4 in her opener and transfer Lyon Countys Anna White 6-1, 6-1 in the quarterfinals. The other two top seeds also moved to the semi -final. Two-Seed Macey Browning defeated Fort Campbells Olivia Feelkel 6-2, 6-0 to continue to the quarterfinals, where she drove Webster Countys Leah Herron 6-1, 6-1. Browning will be confronted in the semi -final opposite Henderson Countys Jaylee Duncan. Duncan, the four seed, opened with a 6-1, 6-1 win over Union Countys Allison Diebler. Duncan defeated Hopkins County Centrals Elissa Adams with 6-0, 6-0 in the quarterfinals. By continuing to the semi -final, Welshans, Johnson, Browning and Duncan will also continue to the Khsaa State Tournament at the end of the month at the end of the month at various locations in Lexington. Region 2 tennis tournament Round of 32 Addyson Raymer (Madisonville) defeated Allie Sandifer (UHA) 6-4, 6-4 Ashtyn Agnew (Henderson County) Aubrey Straub (Union County) beat 6-0, 6-0 Allison Deibler (Union County) defeated Paisley Hooks (Caldwell County) 1-6, 6-4, 10-5 Leah Herron (Webster County) defeated Brigit Ellsworth (Lyon County) 6-1, 6-1 Round of 16 Sara Welshans (Webster County) defeated Lainey Stewart (Hopkinsville) 6-1, 6-2 Addyson Raymer (Madisonville) defeated Emily Herrera (Fort Campbell) 6-0, 6-2 Ella Johnson (Caldwell County) defeated Ashtyn Agnew (Henderson County) 6-4, 6-4 Anna White (Lyon County) defeated Gracie Patterson (Hopkins County Central) 7-6, 6-4 Elissa Adams (Hopkins County Central) defeated Chiani Lek (Hopkinsville) 6-1, 6-1 Jaylee Duncan (Henderson County) defeated Allison Deibler (Union County) 6-1, 6-1 Leah Herron (Webster County) defeated Stella del Valle (UHA) 6-1, 6-1 Macey Browning (Madisonville) defeated Olivia Feelkel (Fort Campbell) 6-2, 6-0 Quarter -finals Sara Welshans (Webster County) defeated Raymer (Madisonville) 6-0, 6-0 Ella Johnson (Caldwell County) beat Anna White (Lyon County) 6-1, 6-1 Jaylee Duncan (Henderson County) defeated Elissa Adams (Hopkins County Central) 6-0, 6-0 Macey Browning (Madisonville) defeated Herron (Webster County) 6-1, 6-1

