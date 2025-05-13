Research going after the UM football player involved in Largo -Crash in which 3 people were killed





Largo Police Chief Mike Loux says that an investigation is underway after a UM footballer was involved in a deadly crash in which three people in Largo were killed on Saturday. The background story: LPD says that a Dodge Durango collided with the back of a Kia soul on the corner of Ridge RD. and Orangeview Dr. Around 1:45 pm Saturday. The police say that the director of the Durango was the 20-year-old Adarius Hayes, a Linebacker at the University of Miami, according to the university. Miami Gardens, FL – September 14: Miami Hurricanes Linebacker Adarius Hayes (34) covers a kick during the game between the Ball State Cardinals and the Miami Hurricanes on Saturday, September 14, 2024 in Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Garden, FLA. (Photo The driver of the Kia Soul, Gail Price, 78, died of her injuries and the police say that another passenger, Herbert Rivera, 58, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Two children were also in the Kia soul. Jabari Elijah Solomon, 10, and Charlie Herbert Solomon Rivera, 4, were killed in the crash, according to the police. “The collision ensured that the children were cast out of the vehicle,” said Loux. Previous: Memorial grows after the crash killing 2 children, 1 woman in Largo The speed limit on Ridge RD. Is 40 MPH, but Chief Loux did not confirm how fast both cars proceed at the time of the crash. The police say that neither directors showed signs of limitations. The athletic department of the university confirmed that Hayes had been admitted to the hospital and released. A passenger in Hayes' car was also treated and released from the hospital. You deeper: FOX 13 has learned that Hayes had countless traffic scits, including two speeding violations in March. On March 29, the Miami-Dade police mentioned him for going 80 km / h in a 45 mph zone. On March 1, he was quoted for going 84 km / h in a 55 mph zone in Clearwater and chose to follow a roadway and pay a fine. The Largo police called him for carefree driving, which caused a crash in 2023, his driver's license was also briefly suspended in 2023. Local perspective: “We heard a removal of the car, seconds later we heard the impact, the whole house was vibrating. We saw two people on the street and they didn't move,” said Scott Kelley. It is a sound that Kelley will not soon forget. His 20-year-old neighbor, 78-year-old Gail Price, hit her street, with her partner, Herbert Rivera, and his two children in the car. At the crash location days later, Teddy Bears and balloons commemorate the lost lives, so close to being home. “Say a prayer for the family they need now,” said Kelley. What is the following: Loux says that researchers will watch video of cameras in the area and hear witness statements before the cause of the crash is determined. The police say they are still investigating various factors, including speed, seat belts and child seats. The chef said it could take two to three weeks before they know whether charges or quotes can be submitted. CLICK HERE: >>> Follow Fox 13 on YouTube The source: Information for this story was provided by the Largo Police Department. Stay connected to Fox 13 Tampa:

