Years of growth fed Ladies Club Ice Hockey Team to Success Syracuse University News

The route of the Syracuse University Womens Club Ice Hockey Team is what Hollywood makes films about.

'When I became a member [in Fall 2021] There were only six other people in the team, says Amanda Wheeler, a senior at the Suny College of Environmental Science and Forestry and co-president of the women's ice hockey team. For our games we had to borrow players from other teams because we often didn't have enough [of our own] To start the game.

Now, in the semester of the spring of 2025, the team is fresh from an unbeaten (20-0) season and is celebrating their recent victory over the Amateur Athletic Union (Aau) College Hockey Womens National Championship, a conference where the team participated in this academic year. In the short time I have been here, the team went from a relaxed program at a low level to one of the best club hockey programs for women in the country, says Elise Herrick, a junior at Suny ESF and co-president next to Wheeler.

The team of an informal approach to be a national approach in such a short time is a tribute to both the coaching staff and the players themselves. Christina Beam started coaching the team two years ago, and within those two years she saw the drive and dedication within the team change.

The players are passionate about the game of hockey and the dedication to each other and the program, says Beam. At the end of last season we met an end of the year with each of the athletes. We took their feedback seriously and developed a plan for this season. We shared our plan and expectations early; This allowed us to all be on the same page and develop the program together.

Together with the implementation of feedback from players in the team strategy for the 2024-25 season, a member of the Aau may be the special ingredient needed to help the team really start. Participation in the Aau This year, the team gave the opportunity to compete for a title; It may not sound that much for some, but to have a end goal is huge if you play competitive sports, says Beam. The women took our effort seriously and it is clear through the season that we played this year.

The Orange completed their season 2024-25 in the division of the Hockey North Womens College, unbeaten and secure their place easily in the Aau National Championship, held on 6-9 March in Jacksonville, Florida. But achieving a place in Nationals did not mean that the work stopped.

We spent a lot of time before the tournament expectations set for ourselves, edit our on-Ice systems and prepare mentally for the games, says Herrick. We had never played before [some of the teams]So we had no way to know how good they would be, but we knew we had the ability to beat every team we had confronted as long as we played our game and stayed focused.

In addition to perfecting their skills on the ice, the team had to block no -sayers. Despite the fact that they were unbeaten, there were many people who didn't think we would win, with some that we wouldn't even make it to the championship game, “says Herrick.” But the negative attention fed us and made us determined to win.

After winning their playoff matches, including a close call against their opponent in the championship game, the University of Tampa, the team was nervous to get on the ice, but still as focused as always winning a title. The score of that game [against Tampa the day before] was close and we all knew that Tampa would come out hard [in the championship] That's why, says Wheeler. I don't think anyone [on our team] sat down during the entire game. It was constant cheers, singing and dancing, regardless of the score. We just had to calm our nerves and keep the energy.

The strategy to keep the energy was a winning. Towards the end of the game. Ivy Dietrich 27, assistant captain and member of the teams of the teams, scored a short-handed, empty goal to set up Syracuse 4-2 and secure the championship. It was a really full moment for me, because I am the only person who is still in the team from that original schedule of seven people, says Wheeler. There, with the trophy with everyone who helped to build this team and supported us in recent years, was incredible.

The team is already planning how the momentum can keep the next season. We continue to move forward, we continue to build on what we have done well and work on things that like to do better, says Beam. We remain humble, dedicated and remember the joy we get from playing ice hockey.

While Herrick is preparing to take her last year and take on full presidential tasks, she wants to see that the team continues to bloom, both on and next to the ice. I hope that we can maintain the values ​​of our program and continue to offer a hospitable environment for female hockey players who want to continue their career and find a supporting community, says Herrick. One of the most important parts of a hockey team is the energy, and I want us to continue to have good energy as long as the program is nearby.

Students who are interested in becoming a member of the Ice Hockey team of the Womens Club can learn more about the Syracuse University Competitive Club Sports website.