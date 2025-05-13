Djokovic-Murray Coaching Partnership ends for French Open | Tennis news





Tennis Great Novak Djokovic and his former rival on the Andy Murray field split days before the French open after six months of coaching partner.

Andy Murray will no longer coach former rival Novak Djokovic, who ends their six -month partnership, the couple announced. Djokovic surprised the tennis world in November when he said that he had accepted the retired Murray, who had no track record as a coach, to lead his off-court team. But the two 37-year-old tennis greats already have separate company, in which the former British player thanked the Serbian star Djokovic for an incredible opportunity. Their split comes after Djokovic, the winner of a record 24 men's Grand Slam -Singles titles, has passed a difficult start to the season, including losing his first game during his last two tournaments. Thanks to Novak for the incredible opportunity to work together and thanks to his team for all their hard work in the past six months, Murray said in a statement released on Tuesday. I wish Novak the very best for the rest of the season, added the Scot, which Djokovic defeated in the US Open 2012 and 2013 Wimbledon Finals to win two of his three Grand Slam titles. Their partnership started well, with Djokovic who defeated Carlos Alcaraz in the Australian Open, only to retire during his semi -final against Alexander Zverev. But success has been elusive since then, in which Djokovic said on Tuesday: thanks, coach Andy, for all the hard work, pleasure and support in the past six months on and next to the field, really enjoyed deepening our friendship together. Murray, who retired after the 2024 Olympic Games, is a triple singles Grand Slam winner and former world number one. The couple will be on their own way less than two weeks from the French Open 2025, which starts on 25 May in Roland Garros, Paris.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/sports/2025/5/13/djokovic-murray-coaching-partnership-ends-before-french-open The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

