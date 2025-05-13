The NMU hockey team has announced its schedule of Games 2025/26.

From October 4, 2025, in Massachusetts, the season consists of 16 home games, 18 road games and eight non-conference match-ups before the Mason Cup play-offs start on March 6, 2025.

The 'Cats open the season with eight non-conference matches against four different teams, including a rematch with the long-existing number 1 team in the nation, and three squadrons that made the NCAA tournament of 2025.

The 'Cats open the season on the road, vulnerable against Hockey East's University of Massachusetts on 4 and 5 October, the first time of the Wildcats in Mullins Center in Program History. The mini-people ended 24/25 at number 10 in the country, a general record of 21-14-5 and a victory over the number 2 seed Minnesota in the first round of the NCAA tournament before they fell 2-1 for the final national champion, West-Michigan. In program history, NMU and Umass met once before, with a 3-0 win for the Cats in the Mariucci Classic on December 29, 1999 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

NMU stays on the road the following weekend and travels to Columbus, Ohio, to play Big Tenlenaar Ohio State on 10 and 11 October. The Buckeyes ended last season as number 11 in the nation with a general record of 24-14-2, where the season was completed with a double overtime loss for Michigan State in the Big Ten championship in the Big Ten championship of the NCAA Tournament by Boston University. An old Ccha-Vijand, NMU is 38-37-3 against the state of Ohio, with the last series on 18 and 19 January 2013, 4-2 and 3-2 victories in Marquette.

After four on the road to start the season, NMU starts the home schedule with the same opponent with which they opened last season, welcome to Colorado College in Marquette after the teams were taken away in Colorado Springs last season. A NCAA tournament in 2025 hopeful, the Tigers were no. 12 in the nation when NMU played them last season before the year ended up receiving voices with a record of 18-18-1 after losing Denver in three games in the first round of the NCHC quart finals.

After he had not seen them 2019, NMU played the then no. 1 Michigan State Spartans in the GLI tournament last season and fell 2-0 after playing them tight from Andel Arena. The 2025 NCAA Tournament favorites Before he is bounced in the first round, NMU MSU welcomes the Berry Events Center on 24 and 25 October to complete the non-conference schedule. After spending the majority of the 2024/25 season as the number 1 team in the nation, the Spartans ended in the 6th with a record of 26-7-4.

The conference schedule starts with seven road races in the first ten CCHA match-ups for the 'Cats, starting with a road trip to Augustana on 31 October and 1 November before he welcomes the first home-and-home rivalry series against Michigan Tech on November 7 and 8. The 'Cats Travel to Bemidjistate on November 21 and 29.

NMU has two series in December, which are on its way to Bowling Green for the only meeting of the teams on December 5 and 6 and then organizing St. Thomas on December 12 and 13 for the winter recess. Play returns in the first weekend of January, with a rare Saturday/Sunday series Atlake Superior State on 3 and 4 January.

NMU then closes three season series in successive match-ups; First welcomingaugustana to Marquette's weekend in Marquette, the last home and home series against the Huskies on January 23 and 24, and then completed January with a home series against the Beavers on January 30 and 31.

February sees three series, while the regular season ends with two of those three on the road, starting with the 'Cats Only Meeting of the Year Against Ferris State on 13 and 14 February. NMU returns home for a series against Lake State the weekend, before the regular season ends in Mankato on 27 and 28 February.

The Play-Offs of Mason Cup start in March, with the quarterfinals that runs from 6-8 March, the semi-final on March 14 and the championship on March 20.

