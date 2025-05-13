



Cricket West -India announces Damesplow for English tours St. John's, Antigua Cricket West India (CWI) today announced a team of 15 members for the upcoming White-Ball Tour through England that takes place from 21 May to 8 June 2025. The Tour comprises three T20 internationals and three one-day internationals who are played at various locations throughout the country. The team is led by Captain Hayley Matthews and includes a strong mix of experienced players and emerging talent that likes to represent the region and continue their participation in the ICC World Cricket World Cup qualifications in Pakistan last month. There are two changes in the team that contest the qualifications of the World Cup, with 20-year-old Guyanese All Rounder Reereanna Grimmond and Kittitian fast bowler Jahzara Watchton who, respectively, replace Jamaican Wicketkeeper/Slagman Rashada Williams and Allrounder Henry. Miles Bascombe, CWI director of Cricket, expressed trust in the team: This upcoming tour through England offers our women an important opportunity to confirm themselves again on the international stage. It is an opportunity to demonstrate the talent, grit and character that is synonymous with the West India Cricket. The current T20 Blaze competition has arrived at a suitable moment, giving a lot of our senior and emerging players the opportunity to stay match-ready and to sharpen their skills in a competitive environment. We continue to work to strengthen our women's program and believe that this tour is an essential step forward in our collective journey. Head coach Shane Deitz shared his enthusiasm for the coming series: Going to England is a fantastic opportunity to play one of the best teams in the world for a long time and to really test our skills and to put it into practice what we talked about outside the field. The conversation is cheap outside the field; We are going to take that conversation into action and go out against England and play a good cricket. We first have the T20Is, and there we played better cricket in the last 12 to 18 months, so we look forward to starting the tour well and playing a good attacking cricket in the West -Indian way. We have brought a good team to England and we look forward to setting up a good performance for the for the crowd there and all our supporters who look back in the Caribbean. It will be an excellent tour for us to restore ourselves as a world -class team with world -class players. The girls have been working hard since the qualification of Pakistan and play some cricket at the T20 Blaze in the Caribbean. It is now time to switch to international cricket, set up a good display and give our supporters something to cheer back in the Caribbean. West -India Women's Squad: Hayley Matthews (Captain) Shemaine Campbelle (Vice-Captain) Aaliah Aliyah Jahzara Washton Afy Fletcher Cherry Ann Fraser Shabika Gajnabi Jannillea Glasgow Reereanna Grimmond Zaida James Qiana Joseph Mandy Mangru Ashmini Muniarini Karishma Ramhack Staping Taylor Team management unit: Head coach: Shane Deitz Team manager: Sheena Gooding Assistant -Coach: Ryan Austin Assistant -Coach: Damien Wright Team analyst: Gary Belle Physiotherapist: Angelica Holder Power and conditioning coach: Hector Martinez Charles Performance Coach: Dr. Nadine Sammy Media & Content Officer: Nicholas Maitland West -Indies Women leave for England on 13 May, with the first T20i planned for May 21. Tour schedule: T20i series 1st T20i – Wednesday 21 May – The Spitfire Ground, Canterbury 2nd T20i – Friday 23 May – The 1st Central County Ground, Hove 3rd T20i – Monday 26 May – Ambassador Cruise Line Ground, Chelmsford ODI series 1st ODI – Friday 30 May – County Ground, Derby 2nd ODI – Wednesday 4 June – Uptonsteel County Ground, Leicester 3rd to be – Saturday June 7 – The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton -A-

