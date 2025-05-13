Salt Lake City– Jax Tanner is a name for Byu football fans to remember on the recruitment path.

The three-star offensive lineman in the 2026 class of Rocky Mountain High School in Meridian, Idaho, is preparing for a busy schedule of official visits. Byu is one of the teams that Tanner intends to visit.

Jax Tanner Lines Official visits on

Vogue Brandon Huffman told 247Sports He plans to visit Byu on June 19.

Together with Byu, Tanner has prepared official visits in Michigan (31 May), Oregon (6 June) and Tennessee (13 June). Two of those programs reached the play -off of the University Football last season, while Michigan won the national championship two years ago.

It is fierce competition for Byu to land Tanner on the recruitment path.

The 6-foot-4, 275 pound prospect has film as an offensive lineman and attacking tackle during his preparation career at the Rocky Mountain High School.

Tanner has dominated on the prep scene in Idaho since his first -year season. He has not given up a bag for the past two years and last season he recorded 115 “pancake blocks”.

Connections with the Byu football program

Tanner has connections with Byu. His father is the former Byu-Linebacker Mike Tanner, who played for the Cougars from 2000 to 2003. He came forward as the starter at the Middelste Linebacker at the end of the 2002 season. That starters status handed over in 2003, because he was the middle Backer in the first year of the 3-3-5-schema schema.

The older tanner is the Linebackers coach of the staff of the Rocky Mountain High School.

Together with tires with Byu football in the past, Tanner also has a connection with the current program.

The older brother of Tanner, Gage Tanner, will participate in the Byu program this summer after he has completed his mission service for the Church of Jesus Christ of the Saints of the last days.

Gage Tanner was a striking Linebacker at Rocky Mountain High School in Idaho. He returns home from his mission in Ghana on July 9.

Jax Tanner participated this weekend in the Under Armor Next Camp at West High School. He was one of the best artists in a camp full of talented attacking rulers. One of the best fighting was that Tanner rose against Oregon and Viliami Begaats Moala.

Jax Tanner shares his thoughts about Byu

Tanner shared his thoughts about Byu with KSL Sports.

“It's a great program,” Tanner told byu to KSL Sports on 10 May in the Next Camp Under Armor. “You have coach Kalani (Sitake) and coach (TJ) Woods. Being an LDS school is super attractive because I am from the LDS belief. It is where my father played and where my brother will play after his mission.”

Plans to serve a mission for the church of Jesus Christ of the Saints of the last days

Whichever school lands a commitment from Tanner, he plans to serve a mission for the church before he registers.

“It's one of the biggest things for me,” Tanner said, explaining why he wants to serve a two -year mission before he registers at a school. “I am blessed with so much in my life. God gave me everything in my life, hopefully I can give him two years ago to pay it back.”

Tanner is a three -star perspective in the 247Sports composed rankings and the 502nd prospect in the country. He is the 30th ranked interior offensive lineman prospect national in the ranking of 247sports for the 2026 class.

