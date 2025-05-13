Sports
Jax Tanner Lines Official Visit to Byu Football
Salt Lake City– Jax Tanner is a name for Byu football fans to remember on the recruitment path.
The three-star offensive lineman in the 2026 class of Rocky Mountain High School in Meridian, Idaho, is preparing for a busy schedule of official visits. Byu is one of the teams that Tanner intends to visit.
Jax Tanner Lines Official visits on
Vogue Brandon Huffman told 247Sports He plans to visit Byu on June 19.
Meridian (Idaho) Rocky Mountain Offensive Lineman Jax Tanner has completed his official visit schedule https://t.co/lvw4rsyzi2 pic.twitter.com/txkehwgoke
– Brandon Huffman (@brandonhuffman) May 12, 2025
Together with Byu, Tanner has prepared official visits in Michigan (31 May), Oregon (6 June) and Tennessee (13 June). Two of those programs reached the play -off of the University Football last season, while Michigan won the national championship two years ago.
It is fierce competition for Byu to land Tanner on the recruitment path.
The 6-foot-4, 275 pound prospect has film as an offensive lineman and attacking tackle during his preparation career at the Rocky Mountain High School.
Tanner has dominated on the prep scene in Idaho since his first -year season. He has not given up a bag for the past two years and last season he recorded 115 “pancake blocks”.
Connections with the Byu football program
Tanner has connections with Byu. His father is the former Byu-Linebacker Mike Tanner, who played for the Cougars from 2000 to 2003. He came forward as the starter at the Middelste Linebacker at the end of the 2002 season. That starters status handed over in 2003, because he was the middle Backer in the first year of the 3-3-5-schema schema.
The older tanner is the Linebackers coach of the staff of the Rocky Mountain High School.
Together with tires with Byu football in the past, Tanner also has a connection with the current program.
The older brother of Tanner, Gage Tanner, will participate in the Byu program this summer after he has completed his mission service for the Church of Jesus Christ of the Saints of the last days.
Gage Tanner was a striking Linebacker at Rocky Mountain High School in Idaho. He returns home from his mission in Ghana on July 9.
Jax Tanner participated this weekend in the Under Armor Next Camp at West High School. He was one of the best artists in a camp full of talented attacking rulers. One of the best fighting was that Tanner rose against Oregon and Viliami Begaats Moala.
Jax Tanner shares his thoughts about Byu
Tanner shared his thoughts about Byu with KSL Sports.
“It's a great program,” Tanner told byu to KSL Sports on 10 May in the Next Camp Under Armor. “You have coach Kalani (Sitake) and coach (TJ) Woods. Being an LDS school is super attractive because I am from the LDS belief. It is where my father played and where my brother will play after his mission.”
Plans to serve a mission for the church of Jesus Christ of the Saints of the last days
Whichever school lands a commitment from Tanner, he plans to serve a mission for the church before he registers.
“It's one of the biggest things for me,” Tanner said, explaining why he wants to serve a two -year mission before he registers at a school. “I am blessed with so much in my life. God gave me everything in my life, hopefully I can give him two years ago to pay it back.”
Tanner is a three -star perspective in the 247Sports composed rankings and the 502nd prospect in the country. He is the 30th ranked interior offensive lineman prospect national in the ranking of 247sports for the 2026 class.
Mitch Harper is a Byu -Sinsider for KSLSports.com and organizes the Cougar Tracks Podcast (Subscribe) and Cougar Sports Saturday (123 hours) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch's reporting about Byu in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_harper.
Do you want more coverage of byu sports? Take us wherever you go.
Download the new and improved KSL Sports app from the sports leader of Utah. This allows you to stream live radio and video and stay up to date with all your favorite teams.
|
Sources
2/ https://kslsports.com/ncaa/byu-football/jax-tanner-official-visit-date/547834
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- President Xi Jinping attended the opening ceremony of the fourth ministerial meeting of the China-Celac Forum and pronounced a main address_minism of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China
- Trump says hell accepts a gift of $ 400 million from Qatar who helped finance Hamas
- In Saudi Arabia, Donald Trump signals to Israel to change the tone of Syria
- The prices of American eggs have been falling for the first time in months but remain close to record heights
- Actor Bae Doo-after (45) expressed her health-related beliefs and called “walking in full pedometer” while he …
- 'I thought I was dying' – Kim K
- The prices of essential elements decrease while workers see relief in the president prevails over the economy – the White House
- Jokowi visits a supervisor in the middle of a false controversial diploma
- Live: Hockey canada complainant that they were men, not boys
- Smerconish Survey: Did the First Pope of America chose Trump to contrast?
- Is this the first rupture error in the movie?
- Water warning issued in the UK experience is 'abnormally dry' spring | British news