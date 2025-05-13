



Rio Grande Valley The Sports Communicators (CSC) College announced the 2024-25 Academic All-district teams for women's and men's tennis on Tuesday and seven student athletes of the Tennis programs of the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) were recognized. To be eligible, student athletes must at least be a second-year year and have a 3.50 cumulative grade point average (GPA) or better. They must also have been in the line -up for 70% of their team's competitions. Four ladies tennis student athletes made the CSC Academic All-district team: senior Crystala “second -year Madeleine Joffe “second -year RHEA MAGESAR and second -year -old Hitakamya Narwal . Dule is graduating this spring and led the Vaqueros with a 9-7 singles record in her senior season. The major of the economy of Pove del Grappa, Italy won 17 victories this spring and went 6-3 in Southland Conference (SLC) Singles Action. This is her second team for nodding all districts. During the annual V Awards she received the Anheuser Busch/Ann Lamantia Award, who goes to the female senior student athlete with the highest GPA. Makear was appointed as the second team of All-Conference Doubles after a UTRGV debut season that saw her an impressive 13-3 Doubles record in the spring, including a 6-3 Mark in Conference game with a 6-0 record in the second flight. Play with first -year students Mariia Bakhtina “Makesar closed the season on a six-match winning streak in Doubles. The Biomedical Science Major from Perth, Australia also went 8-9 in Singles and worked its way to the number 1 singles place for the Vaqueros. Joffe is from Paris and follows a degree in multidisciplinary studies. Narwal is a student for business analyzes from Haryana, India. The two spent their first spring on UTRGV playing together and noted a solid 7-5 record. Joffe also went 8-9 in singles, while Narwal was 7-6, because they mainly held the fourth and fifth singles flights respectively. Redshirt Junior Sam Whitehead “second -year Will Roberts and second -year -old Santiago Serrano Represent the UTRGV tennis team for men in the CSC Academic All-district team. This is the second academic team from All-district Nik to Whitehead and contributes to its long list of awards from a large spring. Whitehead was named the SLC Men's Tennis Player of the Year and made the All-Conference Singles First Team, and was named UTRGV Male Student Awards of the Year and comeback player of the year at the annual V Awards. He went 7-12 this spring with a 4-1 record in the number 1 flight during the conference game and added seven victories to Dubbel. The product of Launceston, Tasmania, Australia, graduates with a management diploma. Roberts, a management major from New Plymouth, New Zealand, went 9-9 in Singles and corresponded to the most singles of the team. He was 3-1 in conference game in the fifth flight. Serrano collected 15 wins this spring and went 8-13 in singles and 7-12 in double. Serrano comes from Santiago, Chile and strives for a degree in finance. Support Utrgv -Atletiek|Become a fan on Facebook|Follow us on Twitter|Follow us on Instagram|Follow us on YouTube

