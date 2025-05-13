The fifth and final defense lawyer in the Hockey Canada Sexual Assault Trial began to accuse her cross -hearing on Tuesday by accusing the complainant of having an agenda for the use of the term men to refer to the five hockey players accused of sexual violence and other members of the Canadian World Junior Team.

During the trial, all five defense lawyers referred to the accused, all of whom were at least 18 at the time of the alleged incident, as boys. Julianna Greenspan, lawyer for Cal Foote, suggested that EM refers to the players as men, was a deliberate choice. EM agreed, referring to their age.

I call them men because that was what they were, said em.

Foote, Michael McLeod, Alex Forenton, Dillon Dub and Carter Hart are all confronted with charges for sexual abuse as a result of an alleged incident in which she said she was sexually abused for a few hours in a London, hotel room, while players were in the city for a hockey canada event event event that their 2018 event event event All five players have not guilty.

EM has appeared in the witness box since 2 May by CCTV.

She has testified that after an evening of drinking and dancing in Jacks Bar with McLeod she returned to the hotel and kept consensual sex. Then, she said, men showed up in the hotel room without her permission and she was scared. Em said that she was asked to lie on a sheet on the floor, and did this because she felt she had no choice. In the coming hours she said she flooded in performing oral sex and vaginal sex, and was beaten and spit while players shouted instructions and encouraged each other. She said that the experience felt deteriorated and humiliated.

On Tuesday, Greenspan brought up the first statement from the police in June 2018, in which she uses the word boy to describe her interactions with the men she met at the bar that night. Greenspan emphasized that EM did not use the term man in her statement in June 2018.

Not once did you use the reference man or men in June 2018 to refer to these people, right? Said Greenspan.

Fine. That is not how I spoke then, Em. That was seven years ago.

Greenspan again suggested that EM used the term boys in 2018 because it described who they were and what they were.

Pretty clear, Greenspan said.

Only because I used guys, because that was the only way I could really put this to the officer, does not change the fact that their age made them, em replied.

Greenspan continued to press.

The reason that you have changed your language so carefully is that you have entered this test with a clear agenda, Greenspan said. Isn't that true?

No, absolutely not. I am older. I understand more, EM said. They were men.

Greenspan suggested that EM was probably aware of whom the World Junior players were because she had family members who played and coached hockey at different levels. Greenspan also noted that the London Knights are a popular OHL team. The knights play in Canada Life Place next to the London Court of Court, and only a few blocks away from Jacks Bar and the Delta Hotel.

I knew the London Knights team that I couldn't tell you any player in the team, EM, adding that she had never been to a Knights game at that time.

Greenspan said that the Canadian World Junior Team played an exhibition match in the Knights Arena in December 2018, then known as Budweiser Gardens. EM said she didn't know that the team was playing there. She has previously testified that she has not shared the interest of her family in Hockey.

Greenspan continues her cross -hearing of EM today.

AthleticsS Dan Robson reported remotely from Toronto, and AthleticsS Kamila Hinkson reported remotely from Montreal. AthleticsS Katie Strang contributed extra reporting.

