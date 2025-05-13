Sports
Defense lawyer asks about calling players during the Hockey Canada process
The fifth and final defense lawyer in the Hockey Canada Sexual Assault Trial began to accuse her cross -hearing on Tuesday by accusing the complainant of having an agenda for the use of the term men to refer to the five hockey players accused of sexual violence and other members of the Canadian World Junior Team.
During the trial, all five defense lawyers referred to the accused, all of whom were at least 18 at the time of the alleged incident, as boys. Julianna Greenspan, lawyer for Cal Foote, suggested that EM refers to the players as men, was a deliberate choice. EM agreed, referring to their age.
I call them men because that was what they were, said em.
Foote, Michael McLeod, Alex Forenton, Dillon Dub and Carter Hart are all confronted with charges for sexual abuse as a result of an alleged incident in which she said she was sexually abused for a few hours in a London, hotel room, while players were in the city for a hockey canada event event event that their 2018 event event event All five players have not guilty.
EM has appeared in the witness box since 2 May by CCTV.
She has testified that after an evening of drinking and dancing in Jacks Bar with McLeod she returned to the hotel and kept consensual sex. Then, she said, men showed up in the hotel room without her permission and she was scared. Em said that she was asked to lie on a sheet on the floor, and did this because she felt she had no choice. In the coming hours she said she flooded in performing oral sex and vaginal sex, and was beaten and spit while players shouted instructions and encouraged each other. She said that the experience felt deteriorated and humiliated.
On Tuesday, Greenspan brought up the first statement from the police in June 2018, in which she uses the word boy to describe her interactions with the men she met at the bar that night. Greenspan emphasized that EM did not use the term man in her statement in June 2018.
Not once did you use the reference man or men in June 2018 to refer to these people, right? Said Greenspan.
Fine. That is not how I spoke then, Em. That was seven years ago.
Greenspan again suggested that EM used the term boys in 2018 because it described who they were and what they were.
Pretty clear, Greenspan said.
Only because I used guys, because that was the only way I could really put this to the officer, does not change the fact that their age made them, em replied.
Greenspan continued to press.
The reason that you have changed your language so carefully is that you have entered this test with a clear agenda, Greenspan said. Isn't that true?
No, absolutely not. I am older. I understand more, EM said. They were men.
Greenspan suggested that EM was probably aware of whom the World Junior players were because she had family members who played and coached hockey at different levels. Greenspan also noted that the London Knights are a popular OHL team. The knights play in Canada Life Place next to the London Court of Court, and only a few blocks away from Jacks Bar and the Delta Hotel.
I knew the London Knights team that I couldn't tell you any player in the team, EM, adding that she had never been to a Knights game at that time.
Greenspan said that the Canadian World Junior Team played an exhibition match in the Knights Arena in December 2018, then known as Budweiser Gardens. EM said she didn't know that the team was playing there. She has previously testified that she has not shared the interest of her family in Hockey.
Greenspan continues her cross -hearing of EM today.
AthleticsS Dan Robson reported remotely from Toronto, and AthleticsS Kamila Hinkson reported remotely from Montreal. AthleticsS Katie Strang contributed extra reporting.
(Photo of Cal Foote that arrives in London on 8 May, Ont.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.nytimes.com/athletic/6352897/2025/05/13/hockey-canada-sexual-assault-trial-em-cross-examination-4/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- President Xi Jinping attended the opening ceremony of the fourth ministerial meeting of the China-Celac Forum and pronounced a main address_minism of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China
- Trump says hell accepts a gift of $ 400 million from Qatar who helped finance Hamas
- In Saudi Arabia, Donald Trump signals to Israel to change the tone of Syria
- The prices of American eggs have been falling for the first time in months but remain close to record heights
- Actor Bae Doo-after (45) expressed her health-related beliefs and called “walking in full pedometer” while he …
- 'I thought I was dying' – Kim K
- The prices of essential elements decrease while workers see relief in the president prevails over the economy – the White House
- Jokowi visits a supervisor in the middle of a false controversial diploma
- Live: Hockey canada complainant that they were men, not boys
- Smerconish Survey: Did the First Pope of America chose Trump to contrast?
- Is this the first rupture error in the movie?
- Water warning issued in the UK experience is 'abnormally dry' spring | British news