De Hoop for Indias mixed double revolution in TT Manush and Diyas Big Dreams, larger responsibilities that are mixed, mixed

Indian Table Tennis has always largely focused on singles. From Achanta Sharath Kamal and G. Sathiyan to Manika Batra, individuals have broken on the largest stage to give the sport identity some muscle in the country.

The event schedule for the Olympic Games in Los Angeles from 2028, however, has brought the attention to the doubles with the introduction of the mixed team event in sport.

Although the International Table Tennis Federation still has to formalize the size of the mixed team event, there would probably be five games in a fixture: a mixed double match, followed by ladies singles, men's hemes, women's doubles and men's dubbles.

Indias has been winning in the double vertical vertical in recent years. The pair of Ayhika Mukherjee and Sutirtha Mukherjee won two historic bronze medals at the Asian Games of Hangzhou and the Asian championships in 2023 in 2024.

In the human event, Manush Shah (75th ranked in Singles) and Manav Takkar, ranked at number 9 in the world, registered important victories. The mixed combination of Manush and DIYA Chitale, in 11th place in the world, and DIYAS collaboration with Yashaswini Ghorade, in 19th place in the Womens Doubles event, has also been a shot for the current crop.

This is the first time in just over a decade that two Indian couples Manav and Manush (eighth) and Manush and DIYA (ninth) have been sown in the world championships, planned in Doha from 17 to 25 May.

The time is therefore suitable for the Table Tennis Federation of India to broaden its horizon.

Balancing Act



DIYA, fresh from a triumphant campaign for mixed Doubles in the WTT administration in Tunis, now wants to distribute her energies among all three ladies' agencies of the events, Doubles (with Yasashwini) and mixed doubles (with Manush).

I think every category now has the same interest. It is not that singles are more important than double or vice versa. India has the best chance of winning a medal at the Olympic Games in the Mixed Doubles event because we are doing very well. I am sure many would agree, Diya told the Hindu.

Manush and DIYA are the ruling national champions. | Photocredit: Amol Karhadkar

Everyone plays everything in table tennis. Now the mixed team has been introduced. Every event is important to me. My goal is to get the quarterfinals of the mixed doubles at the world championships, the reigning National Singles Champion added.

That said, DIYA is aware that her strongest event and the best chance of registering solid versions in major events is in the Mixed Doubles category with Manush.

This collaboration started in October 2023 and the duo was consistent and reached four semi -finals and four quarter finals in the last year and a half.

We connected ourselves in 2023 and entered the quarterfinals in the very first tournament that we introduced the WTT administration in Muscat in the same year. In the course of time our bond has become much stronger, Diya added.

Manush and DIYA complement each other. | Photocredit: Getty images

Manush lays the success of the pairs on similar playing styles and the use of regular rubbers.

We are both aggressive players. That was the main reason why we came together for the category. It was also the main reason why we thought we could be a prospect of international level. That apart, the serve and receiving games from DIYA and I are pretty complementary with each other, Manush has cut into it.

We both cheer each other a lot. I feel that if one of us is not playing so well, the other steps and tries to help. So that works well, DIYA added.

A fixture that was an example of this synergy was their triumph over Japanese Sora Matsushima and Miwa Harimoto in the final in Tunis. This is a link that the Indians had previously lost in the DOH chapter of the events.

It was the first time that we reached the final of a competition event. We had played a lot of semi -final, but we have always lost a few of the topparen. But I think the couple we played in the final in Tunis, we had lost to them earlier this year in the quarterfinals in January, Diya explained.

A turning point for the duo came to the Singapore Smash this year, because they managed to fight for some of the top pairs in the sport.

The Singapore Smash in 2025, where we reached the quarterfinals, improved our profile. That was the biggest points we have collected so far, Manush added.

Bridge the gap



The 24-year-old, the reigning senior national champion of Mens, from Vadodara identified training with left-handed foreign peddlers as a way to develop further.

To increase our game, we have to practice more with foreign players who are better than we are and who are stronger than we do as a few. We would look at this year this year, together with our [Indias] Head coach, Massimo (Costantini), to find some good sparring partners. (We need) Especially the left -handed, because India does not have so many left -handed players. That is a great concern for us, but it is something we are trying to solve.

Every pair for us in the world ranking has one left -handed and one right -handed. We, as Indians, are not used to taking on high -quality left -handed players. In the WTT-Star mededder Chennai for example in March of this year we lost the Korean pair of Lim Jonghoon (left hand) and Shin Yubin (right) in the semi-final. We lost in straight games. The gap between us and the Koreans was wider than we expected at this stage. It was because of a lack of exercise against left -handed people, Reasoned Manush.

This duo has several goal posts between the shorter objective of the world championships later this month and the Asian Games next year. A camp of a week in Bengaluru is the first pit stop where some refinement will be done and valuable practice time clocked.

The goal is to play better as a couple and to improve the quality of the game. So we will take it step by step. We will be confronted with harder couples in the earlier rounds of the worlds before we enter the quarterfinals. The ultimate goal is to win a medal, Manush explained.

We prepare hard in the coaching camp in Bengaluru, and we could not have asked for a better preparatory ground for the world championships, because our trust is high after the triumph in the WTT -Competent Tunis, and there are no tournaments for the worlds, the couple said.

DIYA is preparing for her first singles and mixed double campaign at this level, after he had previously represented India in two World Team Championships. Manush goes to his second world championships in the individuals, with two world team campaigns under his belt. If things fall into place for the duo, they hope to break into the top eight rankings by the years.