Who doesn't like a small Saturday football in December?

The media in general largely talk about the acquisition outside the season of players in terms of the needs of each team. The Front Office of Packers has long insisted on the importance of drafting the best player available. I remember that I heard Jack Vainisi say “best player available” in the “Legacy” videos. Is there a parallel with acquisitions in free agent, or is the free agency different from the design that the team's strategy is considerably different?

I don't know if I fully understand what you ask, but the packers are out to find the best players, regardless of whether they come through a free desk or the design. I suppose an argument can be made that the packers can sign unlimited free agents on the basis of observed 'needs', but sometimes it brings an Aaron banks in, Marcedes Lewis or Kisean Nixon who simply make your entire team better, regardless of the depth on their respective positions. As many resources such as Green Bay devote it to the design, it also has a pro -staff department that is constantly investigating the NFL landscape in search of the best available players, regardless of the position, based on the eyes of the scouts.

Do you think Brian Gutekunst and Co. When drawing up Savion Williams Dan Visions of Taysom Hill in their heads? Williams had some success with direct snaps at TCU. I doubt that the packers would often want to get the ball out of the hands of Jordan Love, but having another ball handler who could do many things, including perhaps an open receiver, is a nice addition to the toolbox that could complicate the photo for the opposition.

The packers have done it earlier with Dontayvion Wicks, who completed a 14-year pass to Aaron Jones during his only NFL pass. In the end, however, I think that Gutekunst saw a talented receiving prospect who could feel the packers in something special in the attack of Matt Lafleur. It will be fascinating to see how Green Bay Williams used, who was inclined to do so many different things at TCU.

Wes, your reference in “8 things to know about Packers's 2025 Draft Draft” on the pancake blocks of Anthony Belton brought back memories and not good ones. The last time I remember that many pancake blocks were when the Peloton Tony Mandarich set up. I hope there is no Jinx with this concept choice.

Respectful I think you worry is a bit a bit. You are talking about a man who was ever invoiced as the greatest offensive line perspective ever. But the reasons for the fall of Mandarich are pretty well documented (and somewhat telegraph). The only thing that Belton can do is excel against the competition he received and he did. The NFL is an obvious step, but the potential is real.

Morning Wes. Can you remember whether you felt more excited after the design or last year? Thank you.

It is similar on the basis of how young these schedules have been. During the age of 13 I will say that this team will deal full -time that this is the most excited that I have been to see how big a leap can make this team. Promising young people are established veterans.

With the discussions about depth at position groups, I started to think about the positions that rarely have real depth. Given that, who supports our placekicker, punter and long snapper? I suspect that many gamblers could place in a pinch, but on the depth card, who were the backups of these positions last season?

Kickers and gamblers often rely on each other (remember Mason Crosby Punting instead of JK Scott A few Presseasoons ago when Scott was tightened?). The packers usually have a designated back -up long snapper, but I no longer know who that person is. During the second half of the term of office of Mike McCarthy as head coach, Ryan Taylor and Don Barclay made a backup from Brett Geoode.

So you tell me that an NFL GM should not only think five seasons ahead with regard to its selection, but the head coach should also think five years ahead for his coaching staff? There are too many moving pieces in this puzzle.

It is not that complicated. The Rolodex writes with how small the football world can be, especially if you have placed a successful basis. Lafleur is that several times during his six years in Green Bay and it is not all of him either. The connection of Jeff Hafley with the new defense line coach Demarcus Covington, for example, started with the New England Patriots and Boston College who came to each other's practices from time to time.

It will be very interesting to view Ben Johnson and De Beren this year. Johnson earned his reputation as a game planner and play-call, but his success always came with a veteran QB (just like Jon Gruden years ago). Game planning and calling games require a different skills than forming a young talent in an NFL QB. Many parallels here with MLF (inheritant Aaron Rodgers, Developing Love) and Johnson (Jared Goff vs. Caleb Williams) two talented play callers that develop young QBs.

Well, it's all now on Johnson's shoulders. Chicago can be a printing cooker and he has thrown a little gas on the fire with his interviews this season outside season. Words are great to shoot your fan base, but at the end of the day the game is played on the field.

With regard to which NFC North Team has the best attack, it is too much to hope that the lions without Johnson are going back, but also Johnson (and the additions of Chicago) not enough to make the bears better?

It is plausible, especially in an extremely competitive division such as the NFC North. Johnson is not just a play-caller now. He is responsible for the entire ship, while the Lions of Dan Campbell have new play callers on both sides of the ball. That is a few seismic shifts around the big lakes.

About thinking about the questions about teams that are sold and need the three -fourth owners' agreement will you ever get an idea how the owners think that we do not have a traditional owner? Because, against, indifferent? I wonder if someone with really deep pockets have shown that their lawyers have sent calm questions about whether the team could be bought?