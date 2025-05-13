New Delhi: Goafest 2025 contains a new segment entitled Advertisements playsA sports and wellness initiative intended to offer delegates informal options for interaction that go beyond panel discussions and prices. The initiative has been conceptualized as part of the festivals wider GOAFEST VILLAGE Format and is managed by Havas Play.

The program will contain inter-agency matches in table tennis and pickleball, together with casual games such as chess, carrom, darts, just cricket and arm wrestling. Activities will be gender neutral and open to participants of different skill levels. Morningwellness sessions, including yoga and strand of Walkathons, will also be part of the offer.

Mohit Joshi, co-chairman of the Goafest 2025 Organizing Committee and Chief Executive Officer of HAVAS Media Network India, said: the connections that move our industry ahead are always made in boardrooms or during awardceremonies. Advertisements offer a room for professionals to go beyond the usual format. It is a people-first initiative that will enable our industry to build more connections and to work together in the longer term.

R. Venkatasubramanian, COO, Havas Play India, added: Goafest has long been a leading platform that unites the smartest spirits in the advertising world. In 2025 a daring new leap was needed by introducing advertisement Playsa Dynamic Initiative that is designed to increase the spirit of friendly competition between industry professionals. Advertising Games is a unique sports and wellness program that is made to celebrate Camernities and Community in all national agencies. With a mix of airy but competitive, gender -neutral games such as chess, carrom, darts, just cricket and arm wrestling, the event is intended to channel the joy of the game and the sensation of challenge. Modern, energetic sports such as pickleball and table tennis add a competitive advantage that encourages participants to push boundaries and embrace teamwork. In the meantime, Curated Wellness ActivitiesSuch such as yoga on the beach and the Beach Walkathonoffer is delineated the chance to reconnect, reconnect and again with their inner self. Let's play. Let's connect. Let's celebrate.

The 18th edition of Goafest takes place from 21 to 23 May at Taj Cidade de Goa Heritage and Horizon. The festival is co -organized by the Advertising Agencies Association of India (AIAI) and the Advertising Club (TAC).