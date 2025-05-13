



Listen to this article Listen to this article The blueprint: Landtek Group leads the Cricket -Pitch installation in Oakland Coliseum.

Drop-in pitches come from the 2024 ICC Mens T20 World Cup.

Project supports the growth of Major League Cricket in the US Landtek Group, based on Bay Shore, leads a project that will transform the Oakland Coliseum into playing fields for Cognizant Major League Cricket (MLC). The company installs drop-in cricket-tone heights in the Colosseum that were updated from the ICC Men's T20 World Cup from 2024 organized in the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Eisenhower Park, according to a business declaration. Landteks Ground's team will supervise the extraction, preparation and transport of the drop-in pitches from Long Island to the venerable Oakland Stadium, which was home to the Oakland Athletics MLB team from 1968 to 2024 and the Oakland Raiders NFL NFL Team and again from 1995 and again from 196 to Team and Team and Team and Team from Team and Team and Team and Team from Team and Team and Team and Team from Team 2019. Once on site in California, Landtek will collaborate with the Australian Grounds team of Adelaide Oval in maintaining the pitches and monitoring the growth process, while the Landekt Sports Construction team prepares the Coliseum site for the nine MLC larmatures. The Oakland Coliseum project is an important step for us when we expand our footprint in the sports construction industry, said John Sulinski, Landtek Coo, in the statement. We are honored to contribute to the growth of cricket in the United States and to offer fans and the best players in the world an exceptional cricket experience. Last year Landtek was involved in the construction and maintenance of two of the 2024 ICC Mens T20 World Cup locations. In 2028, Cricket returns to the Olympic Games for the first time since the 1900 Olympic Games and Major League Cricket wants to expand the presence of the sport in the US Landtek, founded in 1979, is a supplier of Athletic Field Engineering, Construction and Project Management Services with activities in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Virginia and Florida, and serves customers in 12 states. Landtek has collaborated on projects for more than 5,000 school districts and private schools, professional sports teams and professional and private organizations. The portfolio of projects includes Citi Field, Yankee Stadium, Columbia University, JFK Airport Andstony Brook University, according to its website. Worldwide company TenCate acquired a majority stake in Landtek Group in July 2024. Tencents is head office in the Netherlands and is a manufacturer, distributor and installer of artificial grass and other surfaces for a variety of sports, including football, football, baseball, softball, field hockey and others.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://libn.com/2025/05/13/landtek-oakland-coliseum-cricket-pitches/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos