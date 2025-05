The White Home Jersey comes to life with a beautiful print over the chest, mixing lively red and blue hues. The sweater contains the traditional England summit and subtle details such as De Doorn on the Jersey number and the Binnenste-Privé logo with the English rose. Our new 2025 -way kit is stylized to challenge well -known design palettes with a daring, modern black look, in which other distinctive functions such as the blue songs and the top together with color flashes on the side are emphasized. The inspiration for the UIT -kit draws from the fearless optimism and leadership of the current and former lionesses, with a nod to modern design.

For our keepers they will be sports kits in the green as shown above by Mary Earps. The kits will be available in addition to further collections of England Nike Apparel, accessories and lifestyle products in the coming weeks at Nike.com and selected retail partners. All kits are made with the best Nikes Material Innovation, Dri-Fit Adv, which sweats from the skin for faster evaporation to help athletes stay cool, dry, comfortable and focused. Based on the dynamic movement of the women's game, Nike designers used the latest advanced Body-Mapping technology, 4D data and state-of-the-art digital design tools to offer precise reinforcement, mobility, breathing and ventilation.

When making the Kits Pixel by Pixel, Nike designers used overlapping maps with rich data that are specific to female athletes to guide the placement of mesh and ribbed textures in the uniforms – delivering specific performance companies, such as improved stretch of compression, exactly where it is most needed. This approach led to a new side panel, for example, making an elevated rack, breatiness and movement through the core of the athlete possible. In addition to delivering performance that meets the exact needs of athletes, Nike designers have made sustainable considerations when creating every aspect of the new kits. Made with materials that have less impact on the planet, and considerably built in a way that significantly reduces the waste in dust in fabric, the New Jersey and shorts that are worn at the pitch are composed of at least 80 percent recycled material and made from 100 percent recycled polyester from recycled plastic bottles. The Swooshes and Trim on the uniforms are made entirely of Nike Grind: a collection of pre-consumer production sheet, recycled post-consumer shoes and unsaleable footwear. Nike designers also increased marker efficiency to 85 percent and used ultramodern product creation technology to significantly reduce the waste of dust when creating the kits.

