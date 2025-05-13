Draper survives dramatic maltet struggle to reach the Italian open quarterfinals | Tennis

Forty minutes after his dramatic, with fear -filled fourhround struggle with Corentin Moutet in Rome, Jack Draper still had only one game to his name. In the light of one of the most cunning, varied players on the Tour, he was completely uncontrolled. He didn't know what to do. Draper spent almost the very short break in between sets that shouted encouragement against himself.

Draper responded to the adversity with an exhibition of his growing mental power and inner faith when he found a way to the quarterfinals with a 1-6, 6-4, 6-3 victory.

I knew that I had to change a few things tactically, said Draper, the fifth seed in Rome. I had to be there for every point, because his level would not fall. I knew that. So I am really very, very happy with the way I problem solver.

Three weeks ago, Drapers was the best result on Clay Two ATP 250 quarterfinals. He has now won eight of his last nine games and reached successive Masters 1000 quarter-finals on Clay after his run to the Madrid Open final. He not only plays as an elite player at certain times, he now does this consistently on all surfaces.

Draper will be confronted on Wednesday with the ruling French open champion and third seed Carlos Alcaraz on Wednesday, in another edition of what will be one of the most important rivalry.

Were both in the top five in the world now, but I see it as only two boys playing great tennis who go outside and want to win and hit and are competitive, Draper said.

I have a lot of respect for him. I know what he will bring. It is really hard to beat. It is clear that there is a bit of a change in dynamics, but I feel strong and I feel good about the game. I hope I can take tennis with me really well.

After he is forced to withdraw from the Miami open due to an adductor injury, Alcaraz still finds his shape in Rome, the only important title of Clay Court that he still has to win. He passed Karen Khahanov 6-3, 3-6, 7-5. Although Alcaraz leads their top-to-head 3-2, Draper triumphed in their last meeting and won in three sets on his way to the Indian Wells title in March.

Their last game was very much on Alcarazs Mind while he looked ahead: I'm just ready, he said.

Moutet talks to Draper on the net after a decision challenging during the second set of their match. Photo: Aleksandra Szmigiel/Reuters

I'm just looking forward to playing against him. He is currently one of the best players in the world. The results show how well he has been playing lately. I just want to take revenge from Indian Wells.

Fresh of a spectacular upset victory against the ninth seed Holger Rune, Moutet is known for his varied, cunning, Lefty Game and his extrovert personality on the field. He is a difficult opponent for all players, especially those who still find their feet on clay, such as Draper.

From the start, maltet used each tool at its disposal, mixing in serve and volley attempts, with great effect, while Draper dragged to all parts of the court with a variety of spins, slices and drop shots. While Moutet rose, his British opponent withdrew into his shell and played nervous, preliminary tennis to lose the first set 6-1.

Draper started the second set with greater energy and he forced himself to dictate more with his forehand. His portion also improved, so that he could navigate his service games more efficiently and put pressure on maltet in his return games.

In the tough heat of Rome afternoon, the game was physically and full of fear to the end, with countless points where Draper could have losed control. With his immense resilience and problem -solving skills in the decisive moments, he navigated a way to a victory that still represents an important step forward in his development on clay.