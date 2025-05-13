How you can be a cricket fan if you are new to the sportExBulletin

The American men's team plays India in the T20 World Cup in the suburb of New York City. India that improves in the tournament is normal, but it is unexpected for the American team. Pakistan has already beaten it.

Steve Inskeep, host:

Nowadays the United States are playing India in cricket. It is the T20 World Cup in the suburb of New York City. It is normal that India would move forward in the World Cup in Cricket. It is not that the United States would move forward. And the US has already beaten Pakistan. It is therefore time for a cricket primer for Americans, which is why we have called NPR's Mumbai, India, producer Omar Khandekar. Welcome to the program.

Omkar Khandekar, Byline: Thank you, Steven.

Inskeep: What is this game at the most basic level?

Khandekar: wow. It's like trying to explain someone to the rules of your first language, because you just know it instinctively.

Inskeep: (laughter).

Khandekar: OK. So let me try to break it down for an American audience. It is similar to a baseball to a certain extent. So you have a bat and a ball, and you have a player on one side, and you have a bowler on the other. The pitches are also similar to both games. They are both between 18 and 20 meters.

Inskeep: OK.

Khandekar: The difference is behind the cricket player is a wicket. And now that is important.

Inskeep: a wicket.

Khandekar: a wicket, yes.

Inskeep: OK.

Khandekar: So the task of the bowler is to let the ball hit the wicket. The task of the Batsman is to hit the ball as far as possible and to score the maximum points. In Cricket you don't call them points, you call them runs.

Inskeep: OK.

Khandekar: Now there are the field players who are everywhere on the field, and it is their job to reduce this number of runs and to ensure that they catch the ball or touch the wickets. The team that wins most scores. That is the simplest explanation I can give.

Inskeep: OK, well, well, this is very useful. So there is a pitcher, but he is called a bowler. And he doesn't throw it at a catcher, as you would do in baseball. He tries to hit the wicket that post in the ground. And the batter tries to stop this. He stands between the Bowler and the Wicket, and he will go in the field. Is that what you just told me?

Khandekar: Absolutely.

Inskeep: OK. And do you get a run when?

Khandekar: OK, so to get a run, the easiest or probably the most difficult way to do it to hit the ball as hard as possible, so that it exceeds the boundary line, the end of the field. If you can, start running between what they call the field. And the more you run, the more runs you get.

Inskeep: Oh, by the way, do I call it a game or a match? How long is a cricket, whatever you call it?

Khandekar: I think I would call it a match.

Inskeep: OK.

Khandekar: So originally the classic version of this sport can go as long as five days.

Inskeep: wow.

Khandekar: It is called a test competition. It is really a test, not only for the players, but also for the viewers. And that is why you have the shorter size of the game that has won a lot of grip in the last bit more than ten years. It is just over 3 hours.

Inskeep: OK, as I understand, they play these three -hour matches in the World Cup.

Khandekar: Yes.

Inskeep: So we can take it up. But just so I know, the test match that can be for as long as five days, is that – like, do they take a nap? Is that continuous? What's going on?

Khandekar: (laughter) So you play five consecutive days, and every day you play for almost 8 hours. It's really tiring.

Inskeep: Ok, I have one more now. In this dramatic upset that attracted so much attention, the United States played Pakistan, and there is, match, the United States won the super. What is a super past?

Khandekar: OK, so this is a new thing that comes up to make the 2020 games much more interesting. So do you remember that I spoke about runs?

Inskeep: Yes.

Khandekar: If you have the two teams that make the same number of runs, you go to what effective the cricket version is of a free kick as you have in a football.

Inskeep: Or football, as football by the American. Continue. Continue. This is great.

Khandekar: The Soccer …

Inskeep: Who's first? Anyway …

Khandekar: (laughter) Yes. So in this case you have six balls, each of the two teams bowling. And then you have to get the maximum number of runs in those six balls.

Inskeep: OK, a final question. The United States play India. I mean, do you follow this closely and do you have an idea of ​​who might be in mind in mind?

Khandekar: Well, there is bias, and there is objectivity, but in this case they both coincide and I think India are the clear favorites.

Inskeep: OK. Okay. Well, we will see what happens. We will see if there is up. There may be a few Americans who call up, but I just hope for a good game. Opwar, thank you very much.

Khandekar: Thank you very much, Steven. This was fun.

Inskeep: Omkar Khandekar is NPR's Mumbai, India, producer.

Bud Abbott: Now, in the St. Louis team, we have who is first, what is in second place, I don't know in third place.

Lou Costello: That's what I want to know. I want you to tell me the names of the fellows in the St. Louis team.

Abbott: I tell you. At first, what is in second place, I don't know it is in third place …

Costello: Do ​​you know the name of the fellows?

Abbott: Yes.

Coundello: Well, who plays first?

Abbott: Yes.

Costello: I mean, the name of the guy at first base.

Abbott: who.

Costello: The guy who plays the first base for St. Louis?

Abbott: who.

Costello: The man at first base.

