Top Football Recruit has influenced the birth city

Jackson Cantwell: Football Prospect breaks down the coming decision Jackson Cantwell, the number 1 football perspective in the 2026 class, is working on his recruitment for his upcoming decision.

Nixa who walks through the corridors of Nixa High School is a softly spoken Jackson Cantwell someone who says “Hello” to others and asks how their days are going. With his dry sense of humor, he is not afraid to give someone he has a hard time. At the lunch table he is just a normal 16-year-old high school child.

If he was no more than everyone else at school, nobody would think twice that he is perhaps the most popular high school child in America at the moment. Or that he has the biggest names in College Football flying to Nixa, Missouri, in the hope that he will decide to play for their program.

“Some of your prominent athletes are not always your most inquisitive and character -driven children,” said Nixa Athletic Director Dr. Brandon Clark. “But I tell you, Jackson is a great child and a great athlete. His humility and the way we have treated all this … It is difficult to imagine that this kind of pressure has to do and how he has treated it with the grace he has. He is one of the most beautiful young men I know, and I am very happy that he is here.”

Cantwell, the most sought after recruit in the history of Springfield Area, will decide on Tuesday afternoon in Nixa. He will choose between Georgia, Miami (Florida), Ohio State and Oregon and end the speculation that has been bolted about him since he made his first Varsity start in the third game of his first -year season.

According to those close to him, the 6-foot-8, 300-pound offensive tackle helped to bring more excitement and a level of Swagger to the Nixa program. They also say that Cantwell has not allowed the spotlight to change him, while many others may have crumbled when they were in his shoes.

“He put Nixa on the map to a greater extent than ever in the athletic world because his name is called so much with Nixa, Missouri,” said Nixa football coach John Perry. “It just gives us that name recognition at national level.”

Jackson Cantwell accelerated excitement around Nixa Football

The arrival of Cantwell at Nixa High School coincided with the rise in the football program. In Perry's first two years as a coach, the Eagles went from a sub-500 team to a team that made deep postseason runs and on average more than 30 points per match. The school also ended the renovations in the football stadium in 2020, making it the place to watch a match on Friday evening.

When the word of Cantwell's presence, a genetically gifted son of Olympians, found his way, it took the excitement of Eagles football to a different level. Very early in his career, he was shown as a five -star perspective and was nationally recognized as one of the best young players in the country.

Scott Puryear, a former reporter and columnist of the news leader who lives in Nixa and has children who visited the school, saw everything take on a new dimension as soon as Cantwell stepped on his gray turf.

“I had been to those games before and they were fun, but they were not sold out and the stands were not full,” said Puryear. “Now, every Friday evening at Nixa is an event and one of those FOMO deals where if you don't go, you will be as” what did I miss? ” I think Jackson has helped to bring that to a different level “

Perry also noticed it. He had coached SEC level players in Mississippi, but had never experienced anything like the last three seasons. He thought the excitement was there after he had led the Eagles to Eight and Nine-Win seasons before the Lineman arrival.

“You see an increased stream of people at events in which he is located,” said Perry. “Whether it is a track meeting or a football match. If he will be there, you will get more people to appear, and I think that has been clear.”

The recruitment of Jackson Cantwell exceeds the manie around Dorial Green-Beckham

Only the attention that former Hillcrest, striking Dorele Green-Beckham received during his recruitment rivals, received the amount of football attention that Cantwell received.

Green-Beckham was the general recruit of consensus no. Coaches such as Mack Brown and Bob Stoops made routine trips to Springfield to sit in his house with Green-Beckham and see the broad recipient play.

The recruitment of Green-Beckham came very early in the days of Twitter, when large online recruitment broadcasts just started.

Now Twitter is not even called more Twitter and online engagement has exploded much further than the DGB days. There are countless recruitment broadcasts that break down every movement of Cantwell, whether it is a breakdown of the gloves that Cantwell wears, why he runs out of the tunnel with a waffle house flag, how close to waffle houses are for the schools that offer the schools or speculate about the amount of name, and resemblance that he will make.

At the same time, the current Mizzou coach Eli Drinkwitz landed a helicopter on one of the Cantwell matches in Carthage. Ryan Day by Ohio State, days after winning the National Championship, Georgia'S Kirby Smart, Pro Football Hall of Famer and Miami (Florida) Defensive line coach Jason Taylor, and many others went with Cantwell in the dressing room of Nixa Football.

“This is DGB on steroids,” said Puryear. “Social media, as it is now, you can follow and speculate, and there is daily chat about a child who is number 1 in his class. This is never out of sight, out of the mind because of all that.”

Jackson Cantwell did not let the spotlight come to him

With the extra attention, Cantwell has not been stranger to interviews. Cantwell has been a rail and field wonder at a young age, since he was eight. He apparently does an apparent every other day with national points of sale.

Those who got to know him locally say that he is the same child as before that he became a household name in the recruitment world of football, just a little more polished and comfortable.

Nothing changed after he was called the consensus top recruitment in October. It only made him strive to get better.

“He really wants to be good at what he does, whether it is academics or football, he will work on it every day, and he will do the little things without failing,” Perry said. “That gives him the chance to be great. Five stars, four -star, the money, it doesn't matter. His desire to be big is what will give him the chance to be successful in whatever he does.”

On Tuesday, Cantwell chooses a hat for the Aetos Center for performing arts and makes a fan base happy. He has expressed his wish to avoid recruitment and return to a life as normal as possible before he plays his last year before the Eagles. He is driven by the pursuit of greatness and the desire to eliminate Nixa to a victory of the State Championship after a year ago as second second.

Cantwell is one of the more special athletes that have ever come through the Springfield area. No matter how he plays or what school he chooses, those who know him will continue to believe that he is one of the more special people who leaves their impact in the field.

“Jackson did great to catapult us,” said Clark. “He has been a very good way to open the door for what we do where Nixa, Missouri, is and what we do here at Nixa Public Schools.”

