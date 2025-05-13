London, Ont. Cricket factory ordered in receiver in the midst of $ 41 million debt to creditor

Months after it had announced that have influenced two -thirds of his workforce, Aspire Food Group, the London -based Insect farm that specializes in agricultural juices for use as a protein, are ordered by a court in Ontario.

Last week, a High -Techhof from Ontario Justice ordered that FTI consulting was appointed recipient of Aspire and the associated entities, and all “assets, companies and property” taken over or used by the company in the innovation drive, along with the proceeds.

The order followed a request submitted by Farm Credit Canada (FCC) in February to appoint FTI consulting as recipient and manager, and said that Aspire owed almost $ 41.5 million under a changed credit agreement that reached the previous year.

Aspire opened the factory in 2022 with the aim of producing up to 13 million kilograms of the insect annually for use as an alternative consumable protein source, the co-founder told CBC News at that time. A Vast majority of the plant production Was for the food industry for pets.

The factory of 14,000 square meters was opened with the help of approximately $ 35 million in federal financing by Sustainable development technology Canada“ Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada AndRequest Under the Global Innovation Clusters initiative of Ottawa.

In November, Aspire announced it would do it Lay 100 of its 150 employees in the factory to renovate its production system With plans to rent employees again in July.

In its application, FCC says that Aspire has built the London facility based on “own cricket growth and harvest method” developed in a research and development facility in Austin, Texas.

Since the opening in London, the company was not successful in replicating the methodology and it has failed in commercializing and scaling up the activities, says the application of FCC.

“As a result of the fundamental operational issues that test the facility too much, the Aspire Group is unable to produce positive cash flow/income, and production has completely stopped to concentrate the Aspire group on research and development.”

It adds that FTI has been put forward as a consultant to check the monthly statements and operational statistics of Aspire. Aspire was also required by FCC to maintain a minimum cash balance of $ 1 million.

“Notwithstanding these changes, the Aspire Group has not recommended the production, and the working capital is quickly exhausted,” is the application of FCC, adding Aspire was in default with the agreement after not retaining the required cash balance.

Continuous problems with the money

Although the plan would be at full capacity by 2023, the factory in London has been active in half a capacity since May 2024, said Dale Snider, a senior business and commercial account manager at FCC, in a statement submitted to court in February.

“Production is completely closed on certain points to get the Aspire group concentrated on research and development,” says the statement. Snider notes the farmers and processing of crickets that require specialized equipment and an “precisely timed, automated production line”.

Differences in geography and the surrounding area, as well as in the design and construction of crickethabitats between the Austin R&D facility and the London factory, have led to “operational and scalability problems,” says the sworn explanation.

Aspire, which owns the London factory through another company, that is to the tribe, which the London factory owns, was owed around $ 1 million in fixed real estate tax to the city of London from the end of January.

“The proposed recipient is deeply familiar with the company and the activities of the Aspire Group and is willing to supervise an orderly outcome of activities in the facility and a final sale of the ownership of the Aspire Group through a transparent process and approved by the court,” says Snider in his termination.

As a security under the loan agreement, FCC was presented with a first cost/mortgage against the London facility in the main sum of $ 60 million.

A made Placed by FCC in the court that same monthly highlights Extra causes of the financial problems of Aspire.

Among them, drying up government subsidies and cost reimbursement programs on which the previously trusted, and “economic uncertainty and market volatility” of endangered American rates on goods imported from Canada.

Almost all its production is exported to the US, the company said in a LinkedIn message In February.

“We continue to work for the mission of Aspire and our leadership in sustainable protein. But we cannot ignore the size of these disturbances,” says Rosenberg in the post.

On 1 May, FCC told the court that it had given many opportunities to resolve its problems, including possibilities to protect the liquidity of emergency situations to meet the payroll and extra time to complete the reimbursement.

“Despite these accommodations, the Aspire group has not been successful in formalizing a repayment transaction that will repay the debt burden in the short or long term,” one Additional factum submitted by FCC states.

“At the moment, FCC has become clear that the possibility that the Aspire -Bedors will take a repayment transaction in the short term and on conditions that are satisfactory for FCC is negligible.”

Since the opening, the London factory has chased BizarreconCiracy theories that is part of a shadow government to force people to eat insects.

In 2022, Aspire signed a memorandum of agreement with a food distribution company established in Korea to identify markets in Asia and Europe for its product.