Sports
Clemson is a favorite, competition arranges lawsuits
College Football crossed the outdoor season Rubicon during the weekend, as is now closer to the kick -off in week zero than we were removed from the national title match. While we got the Downslope in the direction of the coming season 2025 and with the most transfer portal activity, the time to check with the most important conferences to see how they work out.
First, the acc.
The competition occupies an interesting midfield in the wider landscape. On the field there is a team that is a trendy choice to be one of the national elite, a handful of emerging contenders and essentially the remaining set teams that will be a few coins flips from a good year or a mediocre. The ACC does not feel closer to the SEC and Big Ten in terms of the general potential, but it will be a must-watch campaign given the number of storylines that are tanning around the 17 teams that try to reach Charlotte for the title game in December.
As a result, there should be no shortage of interest in the conference, even if the play level from week to week this fall is not as high -end as some people in the candidate of the League would like.
Has Dabo Swinney back his Groove? It starts to feel like this. The Tigers return the majority of their two-depth of ACC champions from last year and hope that the flukish way in which they made the College Football Playoff (and the subsequent loss of one and donating) can be the kind of growth pain that the core group of players can build on. However, there is not only a group of good players who come back, there is potential for more than four picks in the first round that are at the forefront, including a Quarterback in Gift Klubnik that starts a third season as a starter and has a lot of attacking consistency with offensive coordinator Garrett Riley. Defensively, the new coordinator Tom Allen could be a major upgrade and he has a lot of talent to work with, especially in the front.
If there is a question mark that is floating over Clemson, this can be the schedule. It has the LSU Tigers in the easternmost death valley for a more open and also has to play the South Carolina GameCocks in Columbia, SC in League Play, a piece of four games from the end of October with the Smu Mustangs, Duke Blue Devils and a journey to the Louisville Cardinals is.
Dark horses: Smu Mustangs, Miami Hurricanes, Louisville Cardinals
Highly oriented: Duke Blue Devils, Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, North Carolina Tar Heels
Fighting for a bowl: Boston College Eagles, California Golden Bears, Florida State Seminoles, NC State Wolfpack, Pitt Panthers, Syracuse Orange, Virginia Cavaliers, Virginia Tech Hokies
Build for next year: Stanford Cardinal, Wake Forest Demon Deaons
The ACC seems to be quite stratified from spring practice with two programs in the hope of floating until 2026, a quartet of real contenders to make the CFP at the top and 11 others in different states of schedule flux that a lot of Gooigames should leave behind. If there is a key to find a little separation, this can amount to a quarterback or not. Clemson and Smu both return quality starters from their playoff runs last season, while Miami, Louisville, Duke and North Carolina bring in speeching transfers that have flashed a lot in their previous stops. How well others play in the position can be the difference between making a bowl game or not for many other programs.
The Tar Heels hardly even practiced in 2025, and the larger University Football World can think of their whippersnapper of a new coach in the 73-year-old Bill Belichick.
Although that is partially off-the-field related as a result of some recent people and the omnipresence of a young headline-generating girlfriend, there is still many intrigues about how the greatest NFL head coach in the recent memory will translate into a university game that drives even prolonged loyal stablewarts into retirement. The schedule is manageable enough to give some optimism for the people around Chapel Hill, NC, on a really schematic advantage that manifests itself in Carolina Blue, but a number of quite heavy expectations have to be met to be a success of year 1.
A program that is much more known for success with hoops simply does not hire Bill BelichickPay him $ 10 million, pay his staff even more and look OK with the usual 75, 84 records that predecessor Mack Brown regularly supplied. Of course, there will be numerous informal fans who will see more in North Carolina Football this season, but it does not mean much if the school is a Patriots -like Wonder of New England between the lines and Belichick is too much for delivers with an insufficient product.
Anyway, seeing the hoodie who sees this fall in the figures of Kenan Stadium in the sidelines wandering as the most interesting thing about at least the first month or two of the 2025 campaign and probably an offseason top of Jour from now until this time next year. The Chapel Bill Era may not completely reach the hype train of coach Prime with the Colorado Buffaloes, but it could certainly come close.
In March, the ACC arranged its various lawsuits with league members Clemson and the state of Florida, all of whom have led to a number of pretty remarkable changes in the way the competition does business. This includes a new model for sharing income and a number of lower exit costs that apparently have brought a clock to the competition with a new round of reconciling.
Although the impact in the longer term of the scheme can take a little more time to completely digest, there was quite a few public saber rattle (especially from Tallahassee). It is not every day that one school takes the invoicable hours for the rest of the conference and then appears in July until media days and claims that everything is great. Coaches and players can be immune to giving the state of the competition as soon as the training starts, but it is worth seeing how the ACC is progressing in the aftermath of a controversial past two years. As much as everyone has tried to preach Unity in recent months and how happy they are in the direction of the competition, it will be interesting to see if that is still true if things don't go so well in 2025 and fight to get two teams in the CFP, brings some of those problems back from a low Simmer.
Transfers: Miami Qb Carson Beck (Georgia Bulldogs), Florida State in Duce Robinson (USC Trojans), Miami DB Xavier Lucas (Wisconsin Badgers), Florida State de James Williams (Nebraska Cornhuskers), Clemson), Clemson),)
First -year students: Clemson DL Amare Adams, Miami Edge Hayden Lowe, Smu Ot Dramodd ODYs, Georgia Tech Ot Josh Petty, Cal Qb Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele
Provisional version: Miami Qb Cam Ward, North Carolina RB Omarion Hampton, Louisville QB Tyler Shegh, Boston College Edge Donovan Ezeiraku, CAL CB NOHL Williams, Syracuse Qb Kyle McCord
Transfer: Georgia Tech Wr Eric Singleton Jr. (Auburn Tigers), Florida State Edge Patrick Payton (LSU), Virginia Tech Ot Xavier Chaplin (Auburn), Stanford Edge David Bailey (Texas Tech Red Raiders), NC State WR Kevin Conceptcion (Texas A & M))
In addition to the aforementioned Belichick in North Carolina, two other newcomers arrived in the ACC for 2025 and both came a bit behind the eight-ball in terms of timing to get their programs on a good basis. In Winston-Salem, NC, Jake Dickert made the Cross-Country Trekktocht of the Washington State Cougars to replace Dave Clawson after 11 seasons of slow mesh football. The demon deacons and 48 seasons come out back-to-back, and there is no to be denied that this is a tough job that has only become more difficult in the transfer portal/zero era. However, Dickert has won in many difficult places. Although he does not have many geographical connections with the area in the way, he could make a cool in the near future, considering how hard his teams often play.
Things are much uncertain on the farm, which Troy Taylor fired in March after reports about his behavior to employees had surfaced. Freshly installed Stanford General Manager Andrew Luck is de facto leader of the program (the Athletic Director chairman is also open) and turned to his former head coach Frank Reich of Indianapolis Colts as an interim on the headset until a full coaching search assignment can be carried out. The selection was not in good condition in the beginning, and several important outgoing transfers placed the cardinal even further behind some of their colleagues, making Reichs a potentially very rough before they even discuss how a failed NFL head coach will translate into university football.
In general, job security is pretty decent around the ACC, but some interesting decisions can appear in December under the athletic directors, depending on the results, in particular in the middle class of teams floating around the suitability of Bowl.
The heat is especially felt in Virginia after Cavaliers coach Tony Elliott has not complied with his promise since he took a remarkable step back from Clemson and Hokies coach Brent Pry last season. The buyouts for both will still be more than both schools, but at the moment a bowl game in their term of office is likely to force a change.
Things are much more vagient around NC says Dave Doeren and Pitts Pat Narduzzi. Both have won more than 70 games during their time on campus and are amazingly the sixth and twelfth long -term head coaches, currently in FBS. They have brought incredible consistency in their programs, but there are also not a lot of high waterstuuc searches to hang their hats (only one conference title and five top 25 rankings between the two of them). After each had won only three ACC games in 2024, the calls for a change will become louder in the two fan bases if this year is a different mediocre campaign on the field, even if the buy -out amounts will continue to force decisions later on the road.
In the same spirit, Florida explains that Mike Norvell is in a well -known category, but another competition when it comes to being someone who is unhappy in terms of results, but who has a buy -out that is completely indigestible.
You would think that this would be a banner summer for the ACC with a lot of positive momentum after the competition produces the number 1 general draft choices in the NFL and NBA. Although that would normally be worthwhile to puff the breast a little more, it is unlikely that the questions about the level of playing in the conference on the Gridiron will not die quickly and can even be increased in a criticism season. There are four clear contenders that must be in the CFP mix to wear everybodys water, but whether that excites so much against flour In the middle one of the bigger things will be to follow.
