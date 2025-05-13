



CSC announces Academic All-district team Greensboro, NC The UNC Greensboro (UNCG) Domestennis team had mentioned four Spartans after the Sports Communicators (CSC), Academic All-District Team, announced by the organization on Tuesday. Olivia Gallagher Deserved all-district awards for the second consecutive year, while Sydney Bly ” Raegan Mitchell And Lauren Thomson Earn their very first recognition this season ever. To be eligible, nominated student athletes must have a minimum 3.50 cumulative grade-point average (GPA) and they must be in the line-up for 70% of the competitions that include team becores. CSC All-District Honor was added a fist in the 2022-23 season. It used to be the big program. Of the Southern Conference (Socon), each of Furman and Western Carolina Andone from Mercer made the Academic All-District Team of the 2025 College Sports Communicators (CSC). Olivia Gallagher Care

Senior | Georgetown, Ky. CSC Academic All-district team (2024 & 2025)

Recently graduated with a diploma in nursing with a 3.81 GPA

Registered seven general singles victories during the season

Achieved a total of six total double winning

Five of those double winning came with a teammate Alexandra Dodashev Sydney Bly Kinesiology

Sophomore | Sandy Springs, go. CSC Academic All-district team (2025)

Main compartment in kinesiology with a 4.00 cumulative GPA

Complete at the top of the team with nine total double winning

Eight of those double winning came with Raegan Mitchell

Posted four overall singles wins this season Raegan Mitchell Care

Senior | Orange Beach, Ala. CSC Academic All-district team (2025)

Recently graduated with a diploma in nursing with a cumulative GPA of 3.92

Closed second place in the team with eight general double winning

All eight of those double winning came with BLY while competing

Recorded two singles wins this season Lauren Thomson Kinesiology

Sophomore | Winston-Salem, NC CSC Academic All-district team (2025)

Main compartment in kinesiology with a 3.62 cumulative GPA

Finished at the top for the team with eight singles wins

Five five total double winning of the season stalled

Three of those double winning came with freshmen striking Elisabeth Birkevold The CSC recognizes the best student athletes in the country for their combined versions on the field and in the classroom. Academic All-district Honorees will continue to the CSC Academic All-America Stemnet. First, second and third team Academic All-America-Honores will be announced on Tuesday 20 May. Buy UNCG -Equipment

