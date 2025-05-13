Dr. Tim Huff will take on the role of assistant -superintendent for Bremen City Schools after the retirement of district leader Zoe Evans.
In this following chapter of leadership, Huff will supervise the instruction programming of districts, professional development and curriculum lines, while also sharing responsibilities in human resources management and strategic planning.
During the transition to this new role at district level, Huff will continue to serve as director of Bremen High School for the 20252026 school year. School officials announced on Monday that the school district will post the main vacancy and the search for its successor will start during the next calendar year.
Dr. Huff's deep dedication to Bremens -students, his exceptional track record of school leadership and his dedication to Excellence make him the ideal choice to step into this extensive role, said Chief Inspector Shannon Christian. His constant presence at the Bremen High School during this transition year ensures strong leadership continuity while we are preparing for the next chapter. Bremen High School is an exceptional place, with strong leadership to be seen by employees, regardless of the title. I am more excited than ever about the future for Bremen High School, the students and the staff.
Huff started his career as a teacher and manager in Lanier County and later served as director of both Turner County Elementary School and Turner County High School. Since 2013 he has led Bremen High School to unprecedented academic success, including:
- An increase in the graduation point of 93.2% in 2013 to 97.8% in 2022
- Dramatic growth in double registration and advanced placement participation
- Recognition as AP Challenge and AP Voice School for several years
- National and State Level Ranks of School Digger, Niche and US News & World Reports
In addition to his professional achievements, Huff is an active community leader who is known for organizing mission teams to Honduras since 2015.
|
Sources
1/ https://Google.com/
2/ https://www.times-georgian.com/tim-huff-named-assistant-superintendent/article_9f31bc35-c646-5121-bcf0-c4e3f368ea2b.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
Related