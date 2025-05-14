



Islamabad (AP) The Pakistan Super League will resume this weekend after a Auxiliary execution between Pakistan and India. PSL X continues from where it had gone! 6 Teams, 0 Fear, Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Mohsin Naqvi posted on X on Tuesday. Let the aura take over while we unite and celebrate the spirit of cricket, “He posted.” Get ready for 8 exciting matches from 17 May, prior to the grand finale on 25 May. Good luck for all teams! Pakistan and India agree with a ceasefire last Saturday after conversations to be harmless their most serious military confrontation In decades. The Twenty20 League, based in Pakistan, was suspended Last Thursday after an Indian drone fell near the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, which would organize a competition with foreign players from Australia, England, South Africa, West -India, New -Zeeland and Afghanistan. The organizers suggested for the first time to move the tournament to Dubai, but decided to postpone it later after foreign players showed their reluctance to participate in the tournament due to security problems. About 43 foreign cricketers who participated in six PSL teams were flown from Pakistan from a airbase in Rawalpindi. It was not clear how many foreign players would return to Pakistan for the remaining eight games, which will be played in Rawalpindi and Lahore. The PCB said that Rawalpindi will organize the remaining four league games between 17-19 May before Lahore organizes the play-offs from 21 May, including the final in Gaddafi Stadium on 25 May. Quetta Gladiators have already qualified for the play -offs and Leiden the rankings with 13 points. Karachi Kings, Islamabad United, Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi are in the race to fill the remaining three play -off spots. Multan Sultans, led by Mohammad Rizwan, no longer have a playoff race after losing eight of their nine league matches. On Monday, the world's most lucrative T20 League de Indian Premier League Also announced the resumption of the tournament. The IPL runs from Saturday to 3 June. AP Cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket

