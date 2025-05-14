



Jackson Cantwell Commitment: Miami Hurricanes Football Lands Top Recruit Jackson Cantwell from Nixa High School chose Miami (Florida) as his university destination during a ceremony on Tuesday afternoon in Nixa. Nixa Jackson Cantwell has made his decision and he goes to South Beach. The top football recruitment of the country in the 2026 class announced his dedication to Mario Cristobal and the Miami (Florida) Hurrican During a Tuesday afternoon ceremony in the Aetos Center for the performing arts of Nixa High School. The 6-foot-8, 320 pounds offensive tackle for Nixa High School chose the hurricanes GeorgiaOhio State and Oregon. Cantwell had expressed his fascination for Miami and his coaching staff during his recruitment. He often praised the combination of Cristobal and offensive line coach Alex Miralbal as the top two offensive line developers throughout the University Football. It is difficult to argue with the assessment of Cantwell. The two have developed first round offensive line Talent with their different stops in players such as Cam Robinson, Jonah Williams and Penei Sewell. “They give priority to offensive rulers, and they have no shame to admit it,” said Cantwell about Miami in April. “They spend a lot of time on its development, and that is something that stands out a lot. I love schools that prioritize the attacking line.” Miami had gained strength in the Landen van Cantwell in recent months. Many national publications believed that Cantwell's decision would come to Georgia, Oregon and the hurricanes, who eventually prevailed. < util-module-path="elements/cta" class="spacer-large"/> Momentum in the Hurricanes program has been clear in recent years. They went 10-3 last season and were contenders for a place in the College Football Playoff for the most part of the year. They recently saw Quarterback Cam Ward number 1 in general selected in last month's NFL concept. Miami saw attacking guard Jalen Rivers were set up in the fifth round last month by the Cincinnati Bengals. The hurricanes are in a good place to send a competition to the competition next year, with attacking Tackle Francis Mauigoa will be addressed as a first rounder. Miami has also succeeded in having football players double as track and field stars. Cantwell, the top shot in the nation, could follow in the stairs of Hurricanes legend Vince Wilfork, who held the indoorschot of the school for 12 years. Cantwell is not the first highly affected football perspective from the area to land in Miami. In Christian County on rival Ozark High School, LineBacker Rusty Foaris played for the Hurricanes of 1990-92 and 1994. He is a University of Miami Sports Hall of Famer. What are Jackson Cantwell's statistics? Cantwell, who is wearing a waffle house flag on the field for football matches, ended the 2024 season with 158 pancakes. He led an attacking line that helped the Eagles hurry to 3,710 meters in 14 games against class 5 and 6 opponents on their way to a class of 6 second place. His MaxPreps page from his second season says he has 89 defenders Pancaked in 10 games. How good is Jackson Cantwell on track and field? Cantwell is the best pitcher in the country, especially with the shot put. Heetwon the National Championship last summer and keeps the furthest throw of the 2025 season. Who are Jackson Cantwell's parents? Cantwell is the son of Team USA Olympians Christian and Teri Cantwell. Christian Cantwell won a silver medal in the shot put at the 2008 Olympic Games in Beijing and is a triple world champion. Teri (Steer) Cantwell threw at the 2000 Sydney Olympic Games. She was all-American pitcher eight times and two-time NCAA Bogelstoten put champion at SMU. Jackson Cantwell Recruiting Coverage

