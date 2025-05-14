Sports
Seasonal review: Successful Run For Georgia Southern Men's Tennis In 2025 is building a stable basis
Georgia Southern head coach Andrew Goodwin looks back on another fantastic season for the Eagles.
Georgia Southern Men's Tennis continued his upward trajectory during head coach Andrew GoodwinThe second season at the helm of the Eagles.
The team compiled an 18-7 campaign, which was the most victories that the Eagles deserved since 2017. The .720 winning percentage was the best for a Herentennis team since the 1988 team that went 21-8 (.724).
The Sun Belt -awarded by the Eagles were numerous; Three players achieved Sun Belt Player of the Week subjessions during the year and four different players achieved All-Conference Honors, which is most of the tribute in one season since 2008.
Three separate times during the spring season, Georgia Southern achieved a national team ranking of the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) and two players – Dimitris Paliouras And Pola del Castillo – Earned individual national rankings of the organization too.
We sat down with coach Goodwin to ask him about the season that has recently been closed and what awaits us for the Eagles on the way to 2025-26.
This season your team won 18 games, which is most since 2017, and had the best winning percentage since the 1980s. It was also a year that an ITA National Team ranking listed and went on to the Sun Belt Conference Tournament final for another year. What does it mean to have reached the Eagles so much on the field?
"Yes, it means a lot. There is a lot of pride in it. There have been a lot of great people who have gone through this program; a lot of great coaches, a lot of great players, and I think it has been a nice highlight of a lot of good decisions that have been made throughout this program from a leadership standpoint. And I think we have done a good job, at least a good job, of maximizing the work. Getting buy-in from the team, where this University is and to ensure that we are in a better place."
Your senior class went from 7-11 and only 1-5 in Sun Belt game in their first-year season to winning 48 games in the past three seasons. Talk a bit about what the Senior Class did to increase the profile of Eagle Men's tennis in the short time that they have been to Statesboro.
“Yes, I think the first thing they have learned early is that it is really difficult what we do. And that there are many really good teams that are there. But I don't think they would have had the success that they did without those starting struggles, because only then do you realize that it is good to make the success.
It is not easy to change the culture of a program at any time, much less fast. Talk about what is going on to make such a fundamental change for the Eagles since you have been here?
“I don't think there was a lot of a change. When I took the job, I knew that these guys had set a great foundation. I knew they were a hungry group and it was more about it that they just needed guidance. They just needed someone to help them get to the courts and to help them do much more than to do the best, then you were on them.”
What were some of your proud moments of the 2024-25 season?
“Yes, there were a few. I mean, one is just that I am a big daily guy and I thought it was great to see our practices, and how the boys evolved into ruthless competitors was great. I loved moments of the season because of our schedule, we play a lot of the same guys. Last year she was laurent in the spring. [Julia Calac] And Matt Mitchell who had to get up this year and they just looked a lot more confident. Especially those guys played many guys they took away last spring and they showed that they made the leap with a year of long -term work. Those are some of my proud moments that the boys come through. Whether it is Matt after it cannot play in the conference tournament last year, two huge double points and our first round victory. Incredible. And guys love Laurent Devloping in a consistent, reliable player for our team, whether they are singles or doubles. I saw a lot of growth, a lot of maturity of the boys and I am most proud of that. “
What do you think the Sun will look like next season as a whole?
“Next year we will have the option of who we want to plan in the conference. I think it is really important to play our conference teams, but it also gives us flexibility as a program to plan that will help us become an elite program at national level. And so I intend to get the best conference.
Is there anything else you would like to add?
“I am just very grateful for the group that we had, grateful for the people who came for us, and grateful for the leadership here that we have given us the platform to be more and more successful. I think again, the boys have learned that whether you are successful or not, the sun keeps coming to do more. Proud of them, and we are ready to keep pushing forward.
