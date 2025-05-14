Live: Hockey canada complainant that they were men, not boys

Article content Her description of the hockey players evolved from boys to men. But what the woman who says she was sexually abused by five members of the Canadian Junior Hockey Team of 2018 who did not say she knew the boys she knew in Jacks Bar on 18 and 19 June 2018, were the world champions who were in London for a Hockey Canada Gala and Golf Toura. I just knew that towards the end of the night they were a group of hockey boys. I did not know that the World Junior were hockey players and I would not honestly indicate that the 27-year-old woman in the jury process of the Superior Court.

Advertisement 2 This advertisement has not yet been loaded, but your article will continue below.

This content is only reserved for subscribers Subscribe now to read the latest news in your city and in Canada. Exclusive articles from Ryan Pyette, Dale Carruthers, Jane Sims, Norman de Bono and others. In addition, the New News Roundup newsletter on weekdays and the LFP Weekder newsletter on the weekend.

Unlimited online access to London Free press and 15 news sites with one account.

London Free Press EPAPER, An electronic replica of the printed edition to view on every device, part and comments.

Daily puzzles, including the crossword in the New York Times.

Support for local journalism. Subscribe to unlock more articles Subscribe now to read the latest news in your city and in Canada. Exclusive articles from Ryan Pyette, Dale Carruthers, Jane Sims, Norman de Bono and others. In addition, the New News Roundup newsletter on weekdays and the LFP Weekder newsletter on the weekend.

Unlimited online access to London Free press and 15 news sites with one account.

London Free Press EPAPER, An electronic replica of the printed edition to view on every device, part and comments.

Daily puzzles, including the crossword in the New York Times.

Support for local journalism. Register / sign up to unlock more articles Create an account or log in to continue with your reading experience. Access to articles from all over Canada with one account.

Share your thoughts and share in the conversation in the responses.

Enjoy extra articles per month.

Receive e -mail updates from your favorite authors. This article is free to read a register to unlock. Create an account or log in to continue with your reading experience. Access to articles from all over Canada with one account

Share your thoughts and share in the conversation in the responses

Enjoy extra articles per month

Receive e -mail updates from your favorite authors Log in or create an account or

Article content I'm going to imagine you knew they were World Junior Champions, said lawyer Julianna Greenspan, who represents Cal Foote. Do you accept that? No, I don't accept that at all, the woman said. The exchange on Tuesday was part of the eighth day of the woman as the witness, given her witness through a TV link with a circuit closed. Greenspan is the fifth and last lawyer who interrogates her. Until now, her review of the security video at Jacks has suggested a version of events that does not correspond to the domans that she was drunk when she returned to the Delta Armories Hotel with Michael McLeod for consensual sex, and that she was attacked by the men after McLeod called them to his room. MCLEOD, 27, Carter Hart, 26, Dillon Dube, 26, Alex Forenton, 25 and Foote, 26, did not guilty of sexual violence. McLeod also did not owe a second complaint for sexual violence because he was a party in the violation. The defense has argued that the woman, whose identity is protected by the judicial order, asked McLeod to invite the players in the room after they had sex and she wanted her to participate in sexual activity with her.

Houses in London For buyers, sellers, tenants and the complex, fascinating real estate market of London in London is portrayed and in context with this newsletter. By registering, you agree to receive the above newsletter from Postmedia Network Inc. Thank you for registering! A welcome e -mail is on the way. If you don't see it, check your unwanted folder. The next issue of Homes in London will soon be in your inbox. We have come across a problem that you signed. Try it again

Article content

Advertisement 3 This advertisement has not yet been loaded, but your article will continue below.

Article content Greenspan noted that when she spoke with London Police days after the meeting for the first time, she repeatedly referred to the players as boys, but during the process she consistently called them men. The reason that you have changed your language so carefully is because you have entered this test with a clear agenda, Greenspan said. No, absolutely not. I am older, I understand more. They were men, she said. Greenspan also asked the woman about her job and family background. The woman went to Jacks that night with new colleagues from a job. The woman said she was working at Sport Chek and agreed that it sells hockey equipment, skating, sticks, sweaters and, as Greenspan, sells Canada Jerseys and Hats team. I was a cashier. I was not in that department at all. I would just see it if it came through the cash register and it didn't really mean something to me, she said. Greenspan pointed out that Sport Chek was a sponsor of Team Canada. The woman said she didn't know that. Greenspan asked the woman for her father, who played the Canadian university hockey and was a volunteer of the year for an Area Minor Hockey Association.

Advertisement 4 This advertisement has not yet been loaded, but your article will continue below.

Article content Her brother or sister and cousins ​​played competitive hockey. Her mother's friend played at the level of Junior B. Greenspan said that the woman was surrounded in her family with hockey fans and hockey players at the time of the meeting of June 2018. I accept that, the woman said. But I don't think I had real knowledge of that. It had no influence on me. It was nothing I was interested in or paid attention. So I don't know why that has something to do with me. The woman said she was aware of the Ohls London Knights. Also, said Greenspan, the Canadian Junior Team 2018 played two pre-tournament matches in London. Then, a few months later, you are spending time in Jack's bar with a whole group of boys who clearly look like they are celebrating something important, and who you first say with this test that you know that they are hockey players who are talking about rings, Greenspan said. I can accept that, the woman said. I knew that at some point that evening, but I didn't know any of their names. I didn't know who they were. I just thought a group of hockey boys.

Advertisement 5 This advertisement has not yet been loaded, but your article will continue below.

Article content Greenspan showed a video clip of players who arrived at Jacks and what the bouncers seemed to be who the door staff signal to let them in, which suggests that schemes were made to welcome the team. At the same time, around midnight, there was video of the woman at the back of the bar, which gave a hug to a bouncer, who has a short conversation with her. The jury has heard that the bouncer was a high school friend of the woman. Greenspan suggested that the bouncer said he should go with another bouncer, but that he would be back in no time, but the woman said she has no memory of a conversation. The woman can then be seen to get money from a banking machine and go on his way to the bar nearby. She waited for service and once the bouncer returned to his post, she had described what Greenspan described as a lively conversation with him. I am going to imagine that one of the things he says to you is that the world champions have just arrived in the bar. Do you accept that? Said Greenspan. I don't accept that. I feel that I had known that earlier in the night and I didn't know they were hockey players or that they were even there, until later, she said.

Advertisement 6 This advertisement has not yet been loaded, but your article will continue below.

Article content In another video clip the woman went back to the bar, bought two shots, counted her change, sent her colleague on Facebook, beat the shots and turned to the dance floor. The woman accepted that she started dancing for the first time with player Brett Howden. She and Howden were talking to the bar on video and he left his drink with her. She agreed that Howden got McLeod to meet her. The video caught their first meeting where they seem to be in conversation. The woman said she did not remember the conversation because it was really loud in the bar, but Greenspan suggested that they might have talked about who they were and why they were there, including McLeod was part of the World Junior Team. Video from about 1:20 am, just before the woman left for the Delta with McLeod, the woman let the bouncer talk again for about seven minutes. I am going to imagine that one of the things you have spoken about is to tell him that you have just spent the night dancing and hanging around with the Canada Boys team, Greenspan said.

Advertisement 7 This advertisement has not yet been loaded, but your article will continue below.

Article content I don't accept that, because again, I didn't know that's who they were, so I couldn't say that, the woman said. The woman said she seemed drunk in the video because she leaned on the wall. Was I drunk enough for him to feel the need to kick me out? I don't think so, but I know myself and I know I was really drunk in that video, she said. Greenspan challenged that idea. You are fine with a bouncer whose task it is to identify extremely drunk people. I don't agree, because I feel that if that was the case, I would have a memory of that conversation, the woman said. I'm going to suggest that you have a memory of the conversation and that you don't tell us the truth about what that conversation was, Greenspan said. Greenspan also played a video clip from a camera outside of jackets that the woman ran in high heels to keep track of McLeod. She noticed that the woman said to the police in a statement that it seemed like it was a funny way that I was running because of the alcohol. The process continues. [email protected] The London test of five players of Canadas 2018 World Junior Hockey Team continued on Tuesday, the eighth day of witness by the woman who claims that she was sexually abused in a hotel room in London by five players. See coverage below. Read more How to further hide the London's courthouse the affairs of Toronto Banks Sims: Why are Ontario's legal offices still close in the middle of the day?

Article content