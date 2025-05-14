Sports
College Football Star Nathaniel Bernard Jennings shot and killed while visiting Florida Woonstad for Mother's Day weekend
A Star College Football Player was reportedly shot and killed by a former basketball player in the university while visiting his hometown in Florida during Mother's Day weekend.
Nathaniel Bernard Jennings, 19, was shot in the center of Melbourne after the police said he was having a fight with suspected Stephan Dieujustste, 24, near Neon Rodeo Bar around 1:50 am Saturday, Florida today reported.
Melbourne Police and Fire Rescue responded quickly and found Jennings – a first -year defensive lineman for the University of Northwest, St. Paul – Don't respond.
He was rushed to a local hospital, where he was declared dead.
Godjust, transform Eastern Florida State College Point Guard, was questioned by the police on the spot and claimed that the shooting was out of self -defense.
The former basketball player of the university was later arrested and accused of manslaughter. He is held in the prison complex of Brevard County.
The shooting was recorded on newly installed surveillance cameras in the city center, city officials confirmed to Florida today.
The police are still investigating what the argument between the two men has fueled.
It is also unclear whether Jennings, graduated from Heritage High School, and Dieujuste, graduated from Bayside High School, knew each other.
It is an active investigation, a spokesperson for the Melbourne Police Department, Lt. Bradley Blount, Florida told today.
After the news was broken about the death of the star defense linemans, the main football coach at the University of Northwestern, Matt Moore, released a statement in which Jennings -Personage praises on and next to the Gridiron.
Nate was a cherished member of our football team, which was honored with all conference subjessions after his first year of collegial competition, Moore said, according to Wesh 2.
Because as talented as Nate was on the football field, he was a better person of it. His contagious energy and positivity will be missed. We pray for Natesmother, Autumn, Brother Isaiah and other members of his extensive family during this difficult time.
The rising university football star ended his First -year season In northwest with 55 total tackles, 13 tackles for loss, 5.5 bags and one messy recovery.
Jennings Death is the first reported murder in Melbourne this year, according to City crime statistics. It is also only the second murder that has been taking place in the center of the city center for the past two years.
Randy Bennett, a bar owner who worked almost a decade in the city center, said that the shooting for the company took place next to his place and his staff worked when the whole thing went down.
Downtown is beautiful, it is safe, people who have not stolen their things, Bennett told Wesh 2. This was an isolated incident by taking a few people in their own hands instead of buying a beer.
Very disturbing because this is a nice place to come, the local resident Linda Bouley told The Outlet.
I'm glad she's the [suspect]. It doesn't really give me relief because it is like why did this happen? Why is a 19-year-old shot? Why here does anyone have a gun where this should be an area that you will just enjoy.
Dieujuste appeared on Monday his first court and was ordered without bond, Prove.
His next judicial appearance was set before June 5.
