



Columbia, SC – Three student athletes of the Tennis team of South Carolina Womens were appointed as the CSC Academic All-district team. Sarah ends” Olympic Lancelot And Kaitlyn Carnicella were all honored, announced on Tuesday by the CSC. The Academic All-District Men's and Women's Tennis teams from 2024-25, recognized selected selected by sports communicators in the university, the best student athletes of the nation for their combined versions on the field and in the classroom. The CSC Academic All-America program individual Honorees in Four Divisions NCAA Division I, NCAA Division II, NCAA Division III and Naia. Hamner is a highly decorated Gamecock and has earned several accolades throughout her four years at South Carolina some of which include 4x All-SEC First Team, 2022 Freshman of the Year, SEC All-Freshman Team, 2022 ITA Carolina Region Rookie of the Year, 2023 ITA Carolina Region Singles Champion, 2024 Ita East Sectional Singles Champion, 2021 Ita All-American Singles Champion, 1x Ita All-American in Singles, 1x Ita All-American in Doubles, 3x sec Academic Honor Roll, 3x Ita Scholar Athlete Athlete, 4x ncaa Qualifier. This prize marks its third CSC All-District-Eer. This season Hamner surpasses 100 singles victories after achieving a 19-10 general record, with 10-7 opponents from the number 1 position. In Doubles next to Carnicella, she held a 12-8 record of the top of the line-up and fell eight ranked opponents. Throughout the season she maintained a top 30 Ita ranking in singles and Doubles, and reached a highlight of No. 13 in Singles and No. 10 in double. Her highlights of the season include the removal of the number 1 singles player from Georgia and qualifying for her fourth consecutive NCAA individual championship in singles after winning the ITA East Sectionals. Hamner maintained a 3,865 GPA as a marketing major. Lancelot is a marketing major with a 3,912 GPA. The senior held a record of 8-14 in Singles this season and mainly played in the number 3 and 4 positions. She was arranged in double three times and earned a seasonal place of no. 52 next to Carnicella. This marks Lancelots second time that is named after the CSC Academic-All District Team. The senior is also a 3x Ita Scholar -athlete and has been named the SEC Academic Honor Roll. At her previous school she was appointed as the All-Accadicic team and ACCadicic Honor Roll. Carnicella held a 3,800 GPA while he was a main subject in sports and entertainment management. The second-year student earned an 18-11 singles record this season, the second most victories in the team. She was 8-6 of the number 2 position and held a place in the ITA ranking list in singles and double throughout the season, and reached a peak of no. 47 in singles and no. 10 in double next to Hamner. Moreover, Carnicella was appointed as the All-SEC second team and SEC Honor Roll. During the autumn season, she qualified for the NCAA individual championship in Singles after she had reached the semi -final of the ITA East Sectional Championship. Follow GameCocksonline.com or the team on social media (@Gamecockwtnis) for the latest tennis data from South Carolina, keep game -pitchesonline.com.

