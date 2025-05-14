New book describes Ella Jenkinss 100 years of rhythm

This is rhythm book cover

How do you describe the legendary life and the rich legacy of a hundreds ofarians with a Grammy Lifetime Award, visits to Mister Rogers Neighborhood, Table Tennis Championships, Birthday Celebrations on Ravinia, Activism with Martin Luther King, Jr. And perform in Lollapalooza?

Here is rhythm: Ella Jenkins, Children Music and the Long Civil Rights MovementGayle Walds new biography of folk singer and self -proclaimed rhythm specialist Ella Jenkins, readers learn from Jenkin's modest Ascension to the First Lady of Children Music as a Smithsonian Folways Recording artist.

Jenkins grew up in Bronzeville without any formal training, forged her own musical path and broke folk music barriers by combining black diaspora traditions, Afro-Cuban rhythms and negro-spirituals about different cultures and continents. In addition to an induction in the Library of Congress National Registry Registry for the Childhood Classic, you sings a song and sings a song, Jenkins brought out nearly 40 albums that formed young spirits, emphasized cultural exchange and music as participatory activity.

Windy City Times: Why did you want to write this book?

Gayle Wald: The literal story is that a friend of mine who was a professional writer years ago, an article on the New Yorker threw over Ella. And they rejected him. He, knowing my interest and background said, here is your next book, and I ignored that for years.

WCT: [laughs]

GW: At one point I started to poke a bit around the archive to find out more about Ella.

Then I went to meet her. And I immediately understood why people used all kinds of superlatives when they talked about her. Her charisma, her warmth, all. I also felt from the start that there were silent elements of Ellas Story that had not been brought to the surface. There were depths. She also had a kind of extraordinary American life on her face.

WCT: There was a part in the book where you mentioned that it gave you breaks to write a book about a black woman as a white woman. Tell us more about that and what you, if there was something, needed to do her story.

GW: My doctorate is in English and I am trained in Afro -american literature. In my 30-year career, I have largely written and taught about African-American literature and culture, in particular music. In 2007 I published a biography of the Gospel Musician, Sister Rosetta Tharpe; That is probably the thing I am best known for: Scream, sister, scream! I have been a scholar for a joke in the 20th century. So I knew I had the knowledge base of my work. But all that to say, as someone who is different from Ella in race, in generation, in geography, religion, you approach the work with as much care as you can.

WCT: What kind of research did you do to determine the stage for the time in terms of what was going on with Afro -Americans in Chicago?

GW: I had to learn chicago and I was led by an incredible amount of excellent scholarship about the Chicago Renaissance, about black women's activism in Chicago, activism around the politics of migration, civil rights in Chicago

I felt at ease with the music industry in some ways, but I really had to learn a lot about the history of pre -school and children's music. But an enormous amount of research went into elements of the life of Elles that surprised me: Christian science, which was a large part of her life; her time in San Francisco and the beginning of the Cold War; her gaming table tennis; Even thinking about a strange life in Chicago from the mid -20th century and where she fits in what we know about it.

WCT: I believe that Ella was in California at the time of the lavender. Can you talk about how it could have affected that Ella arrives in her sexual identity?

GW: Of the people with whom I spoke to the time, even of her scrapbook, she was a real self -documernas a black woman alone, away from her mother, it is clear that she had to continue with great caution when she was in San Francisco. She had a great endurance to go out and see great music, but she was not interested in drinking and smoking and hanging around in bars. Although she certainly became friends with lesbians and probably had some kind of relationships, she did not go to clubs. That was not her scene.

There are many [LGBTQ+] Documentation around the nightlife because the nightlife was checked. We know a lot of this stuff because of police files; But less about what happened outside of those places, where curious eyes cannot see.

WCT: Can you talk about Ellas's relationship with Bernadelle? There is such a tenderness in the way you describe them.

GW: They met in 1961. Neither of them, because of their own defeats, had had a serious relationship, what she as if. They immediately had a connection and chemistry. It was a bit opposite that attract: Ellas Extraversion was unparalleled. Our conversation about their relationship opened when I asked which language I had to use for them to describe their relationship in the book. I did not want to assume that my language, a post-stewall and post-quay studies framework, was in no sense. Said ella, call her my sweetest friend.

WCT: Yes, I noticed that in the book.

GW: I think their relationship was very tender. The way they met and came together is incredibly sweet. Bernadelle was supportive, gave her confidence and when it was clear that Ella could not be an artist, a maker and a manager at the same time, Bernadelle began to manage the Business and Ellas schedule.

It is also quite remarkable that Ella could not only create a sustainable career, but also for himself as a full -time musician/educator/performer. Once she had explained a kind of rhythm specialist in the 1950s, she never really had another job outside.

I was so interested in her kind of quiet pioneering of black female entrepreneurship. The idea that she was attentive from the start to copy her work; Insight into that schemes were also protected by copyright. Her smart and independent entrepreneur is important for the story.

WCT: What do you hope that readers take away reading the book?

GW: For people who don't know about Ella Jenkins, I am so happy to introduce her. Especially for Chicagoans who know Ella Jenkins and love, I want them to know that behind the charisma, the incredible energy and warmth there is a story about an incredible woman who was home -made. The complexity of her life can sometimes get lost in the ways in which she is charming.

The other is that I want people to think of the actual intellectual and political work of the music of children as she did. Because her work was simple, it does not mean that it was not deeply intellectual, creative and also political.

She used music as a form of activism. No activism in the kind of ideological way she was not an ideologist. She was very much a humanist. She was very anti-segregationist in every way.

But I think she never approached music as a goal in itself. She saw music as a way to serve different goals: help children go into the world with appreciation for each other, with curiosity instead of fear of the differences of others. I think this really thought of how she could lay the foundation for the world she wanted to see.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.

This is rhythm: Ella Jenkins, children's music and the long civil rights movement can be purchased by Gaylewald.com Or the University of Chicago Press.

