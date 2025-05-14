Sports
826 Cricket Crossing, Pinckney, Mi 48169 House for sale MLS# 20250034899
Open House:
Sunday, May 18, 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm
- 3 Bedroom
- 2 Full bath
- 1 Half -bath
- 1,548 SQFT
- MLS# 20250034899
Welcome to 826 Cricket Xing. Prepare your meals in a kitchen with newly updated cupboards and counters and stainless steel appliances. The finished basement provides a spacious playroom for children, a home gymnastics or a relaxing cave with an extra storage space. The back garden has a mature tree that offers a lot of shade, a deck to enjoy meals outside and a large sandpit. Adjacent to the house is the Landlands trail on which you can walk to Cap'n Frosty's for some ice to the esteemed light from the World Academy, Pinckney Library or Bike! Rest easy to know that the roof and the windows were replaced in 2024 and the AC unit was replaced in 2023.
Information about real estate
- Status
- Soon
- Address
- 826 Cricket Crossing
- City
- Pinckney
- Zipper
- 48169
- District
- Livingston
- Local authority
- Pinckney VLG
- Possess
- Close Plus 30 D
- Type
- Residential
- List date
- 05/13/2025
- Catalog prize
- $ 330,000
- Subdivision
- Dorp Edge II site apartment
- Totally finished SQFT
- 2,048
- Lower finished SQFT
- 500
- Total lower SQFT
- 768
- Above grade sqft
- 1,548
- Garage
- 2.0
- Garage desc.
- Attached, direct access, electricity
- Water
- Public (municipal)
- Sewer
- Public sewer (seweranitarian)
- Year built
- 20000000000000000000
- Architecture
- 2 story
- Style
- Colonial
School information
- School district
- Pinckney
Taxation
- Winter tax
- $ 1,753
- Association costs
- $ 125
Rooms and land
- Kitchen
- 11.00×9.00 1st floor
- Eating
- 11.00×10.00 1st floor
- Bedroom 2
- 11.00×10.00 2nd Floor
- Great room
- 22.00×13.00 1st floor
- Bedroom – Primary
- 15.00×13.00 2nd floor
- Bedroom 3
- 10.00×10.00 2nd floor
- Bath2
- 5.00×7.00 2nd floor
- Bath3
- 5.00×7.00 2nd floor
- Lavatory2
- 5.00×3.00 1st floor
- Cellar
- Rounded
- Cooling
- Central air
- Heating
- Forced air, natural gas
- Area
- 0.16
- Lots of dimensions
- 77x73x91x94
- Devices
- Dishwasher, removal, dryer, detached electric oven, detached fridge, microwave, washing machine
Functions
- Fireplace desc.
- Gas, living room
- Interior functions
- Furnished – No, water softener (ownership)
- Outdoor materials
- Vinyl
- Outdoor characteristics
- Fenced
History
|MLS number
|New status
|Previous status
|Activity date
|New Catalog Prize
|Previous catalog price
|Price sold
|Stupid
|20250034899
|Soon
|May 13, 2025 12:46 pm
|$ 330,000
|0
List of thanks to real estate
Office address 4959 W. Grand River
