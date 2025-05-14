



Open House: Sunday, May 18, 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm







3 Bedroom

2 Full bath

1 Half -bath

1,548 SQFT

MLS# 20250034899





Welcome to 826 Cricket Xing. Prepare your meals in a kitchen with newly updated cupboards and counters and stainless steel appliances. The finished basement provides a spacious playroom for children, a home gymnastics or a relaxing cave with an extra storage space. The back garden has a mature tree that offers a lot of shade, a deck to enjoy meals outside and a large sandpit. Adjacent to the house is the Landlands trail on which you can walk to Cap'n Frosty's for some ice to the esteemed light from the World Academy, Pinckney Library or Bike! Rest easy to know that the roof and the windows were replaced in 2024 and the AC unit was replaced in 2023.

Information about real estate Status Soon Address 826 Cricket Crossing City Pinckney Zipper 48169 District Livingston Local authority Pinckney VLG Type Residential List date 05/13/2025 Catalog prize $ 330,000 Subdivision Dorp Edge II Totally finished SQFT 2,048 Lower finished SQFT 500 Total lower SQFT 768 Above grade sqft 1,548 Garage 2.0 Garage desc. Attached, direct access, electricity Water Public (municipal) Sewer Public sewer Year built 2000 Architecture 2 story Style Colonial School district Pinckney Winter tax $ 1,753 Association costs $ 125

S Property History

School S Information

Local company

Research Information

History MLS number 20250034899 Status Soon Activity date May 13, 2025 12:46 pm Catalog Prize $ 330,000

The accuracy of all information, regardless of the source, is not guaranteed or justified. All information must be verified independently. Lists last updated. Some properties that appear on this website for sale may then be sold and may no longer be available. Our brokers in Michigan can answer all your questions about 826 Cricket Crossing, Pinckney Mi 48169. Real Estate One, Max Broock Realtors and J&J Realaltors are part of the real estate that a family of companies and dominate the Pinkney, Michigan real estate market. Contact our brokers to sell or buy a house in Pinckney, Michigan, because we know the Pinckney real estate market, Michigan better than anyone with more than 100 years of experience in Pinckney, Michigan real estate for sale. The data relating to real estate for sale on this website appears partly from the IDX programs of our multiple list services. Real estate lists of brokerage companies other than real estate are containing the name and address of the listing broker where available. IDX information is only provided for personal, non-commercial use of consumers and may not be used for any purpose other than to identify potential properties that consumers may be interested in purchase. IDX provided courtesy of RealComp II Ltd. Via Real Estate One and RealComp Comp II LTD, © 2025 RealComp II Ltd. shareholders

