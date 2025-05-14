If you are a fan of Georgia, you have plenty to follow and keep up for the past eight days.

On May 5, Georgia made a commitment of 5-star Quarterback Jared Curtis. It represented a huge victory for the Bulldogs, because they added the number 1 general Quarterback propect for the recruitment cycle of 2025.

Georgia has the chance to surpass that on Tuesday, when Jackson Cantwell makes his announcement. Cantwell is the number 1 general player in the country, in addition to the number 1 attacking tackle.

While Georgia Oregon had to defeat to land Curtis, the Bulldogs Miami, Oregon and Ohio State will have to hold off for Cantwell. On the way to Tuesday, it still seems as if Cantwell is really undecided at his favorite school.

There was a lot of drama involved for Curtis and Cantwell, where they functioned as national recruitments. Curtis comes from Nashville, Tenn. And Cantwell comes from Nixa, Mo.

That makes Georgia all the more crucial on Sunday at this time.

The Bulldogs added 4-star safety Jordan Smith from Warner Robins, go.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tstW2W_YCJS

Smiths Recruitment did not have the same structure and followed Curtis and Cantwell. Georgia has always landed players such as Smith during Kirby Smarts official.

Smith is the number 75 general player in the classroom. For most teams, Hed is probably the best rated defense in their migration. But Georgia swims in 5-star waters. Georgia Malaki Starks, KJ Bolden and Ellis Robinson added in recent cycli.

Smith plays a safety position that Georgia has always received good. Although offensive Tackle and Quarterback are premium positions, even more in the era of zero and possibly revenue, safety does not have the same effect on a down-by-down basis.

Yet it is difficult not to look at the nine years of smart time in Athens and to see that the Bulldogs have always received a great safety game. And as soon as Smart really had things on the recruitment front, almost all of them came from the state of Georgia.

In the beginning, transfers Maurice Smith and JR Reed made play in the back. But Smart began to achieve the recruitment profits, both large and small, to strengthen the safety position. Just about they all came from the state of Georgia, with Lewis Cine the exception.

Christopher Smith and Starks were both all-Americans in their time in Georgia. They were also local products, in which Smith came from Atlanta and Starks Jefferson.

Bolden comes from Buford. Add Javon Bullard van Milledgeville and then Jackson from GaineSville and you can see that Georgia has rarely brought far forward to find Elite's safety perspectives. All Cine, Smith, Starks, Bulldard and Jackson were set up. Bolden starts his second season in Georgia. If he continued on his current path, unfortunately certainly to those former Bulldogs in the NFL.

That number of record success will undoubtedly show that Georgia is the place for him. That the recruitment of a top 100 prospect is Fait Accompi for Smart and Company is a huge victory for the program while university football goes to a new era.

Due to zero and sharing income, if the house arrangement is approved, every school can in theory compete financially. Some schools will be able to recruit at a higher level because of the willingness to spend.

Miami and Oregon fall into that bucket. It is fair to also include Georgia, considering how well the Bulldogs recruit annually. The Bulldogs have signed a top 4 -recruitment class in every recruitment cycle that goes back to the 2017 cycle. You don't do that if you are bad or cheap.

To recruit at an elite level, you must be able to win national recruitment fights. Curtis and Cantwell fall into that bucket. None of these programs will be cheap for where they ultimately sign.

But to consistently build Elite recruitment classes and to keep your talent at a high level, you also have to be able to land players such as Smith.

It helps Georgia consistently have one of the top states for the prospects in high school in the country. Georgia places that in a deep talent pool. And while everyone is recruiting Atlanta, Georgia consistently wins for Elite recurrences outside the Metro Atlanta area.

According to the ON3 industry rankings for the recruitment cycle of 2026, there are 43 blue-chip perspectives in the state of Georgia. Only Texas and Florida have more for this cycle.

Georgia will not be able to fulfill all its needs by trusting in-state talent, even as deep as the state is this cycle. That is why Georgia still has to win fights for players such as Curtis and Cantwell. It is also what makes the commitment for those yards all the greater.

But it should not reduce how important landing a prospect such as Smith is for the continuing success of the Georgia program. He will help Georgia win many competitions during his time in Athens.

Even if his recruitment does not dominate the headlines in the same way as Cantwell.