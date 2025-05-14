



Content warning: This story contains accusations of sexual violence. London, Ont. The complainant in the process of five former NHLERS accused of sexual violence in June 2018 was challenged on Monday by the defense why she did not tell her best friend in SMS reports about the seriousness of the alleged incident to days later. The woman, known as EM in judicial documents because of a ban on her name, answered from elsewhere in the courthouse via CCTV to continuous interrogation by lawyer Lisa Carnelos, who represents Dillon Dube. It was EMS sixth day of cross -hearing. During cross -hearing EM said she called her best friend after leaving the Delta Armories Hotel in the early hours of 19 June 2018, crying. Carnelos wondered why she had an apparently normal text exchange later that morning with a colleague who was the bar with EM, but until later he did not succeed into a text of her best friend, and when she did, nothing had done it. I think I was simply overly overmond (by telephone), but I am good, em responded in an SMS when her best friend asked what she was like. Carnelos asked again why em her best friend did not tell about what had happened in the hotel room. I was between ignoring and pretending it didn't happen. ID has never gone through anything like that, she replied. I felt shame and shame. They fooled me all night. They laughed at me. It was embarrassing. They kept me there. They continued to laugh at me. A few days later, on June 22, 2018, she texted her best friend to say that she went to the London police and the hospital, to which her friend responded with an expletive. She was shocked because I had triggered what happened, EM said in court. She later added her text to her best friend, the group of boys are all high-up hockey players. Go figure. LMAO. Carnelos asked EM about the use of the abbreviation for laughing at my ass in such a serious situation. I was unbelief that not only this terrible situation happened, but now it is even more complicated because they have high-up hockey players, EM said. Earlier in the day, Daniel Brown, who represents Alex Forenton, completed his cross -hearing of EM by suggesting that she was the one who pulled Forenton in the laundry room to have sex. EM said she would use the bathroom and that someone followed her. Brown also suggested that EM felt contempt because no one walked her out of the room or arranged a ride home at the end of the night. ID never had a meeting that ends that way, she said in court. I was not minanced about it. I didn't feel respected all night, so I'm not sure why I thought the end would be different. When she went to the London police to report the incident for the first time, she told Detective Stephen Newton that she was worried about videos of what had happened. I didn't know what they would do with the videos, EM said. I was already in such a terrible situation, I didn't want to see that. I didn't want to be there. I didn't want people to record what happened to me. Michael McLeod, 27, is accused of two counts of sexual abuse, including one with regard to helping in the violation. DUBE, 26, CAL FOOTE, 26, FORENTON, 25, AND CARTER HART, 26, are each accused of one count of sexual violence. All have not guilty of their charges. It is expected that cross -hearing will continue by Juliana Greenspan, whoever the lawyer for Foote, on Tuesday to the Ontario Superior Court of Justice. After the cross -hearing is completed, the crown gets the chance of a diversion, which means it gets the chance to clarify everything what EM said during cross -examination. Comments If you or someone you know must be supported, those in Canada can find provincial centers, crisis lines and services here. For readers in the United States you can find a list of sources and references for survivors and their loved ones here.

