Scientists have found a cricket that quickly evolves to beat a new threat
Climate change reforms the world and perhaps nowhere more than in the wild. As ecosystems change, species are forced to go to new locations in search of the means they need to live. In contrast to some people made by people that are visible as fences and walls, the game generally has countless limits that are invisible to people who cross each other. When climate change migrates an animal, this can exceed one of these limits and new challenges are waiting.
Some newcomers quietly adapt to their new environment. Others become Malafy and become invasive and throw the lives of indigenous species in chaos. These invasions are increasingly common, which means that more and more indigenous species are being forced to make a choice: evolve to survive or perish.
A love song disappears
On the Hawaiian Islands, Pacific Field Crickets (TeleOGLYLUS OCEANICIUS) evolved and how. To prevent him from being hunted by an invasive parasitoid fly called Ormia Ochracea, They started remixing the songs they used to find friends. But according to one Study recently published in Current biologyThese escape plans may not be watertight, at least not yet.
About 30 years ago, like O. Ochracea Flying flew to Hawaii from Tropical America, the sound of Pacific Field Cricket's love songs disappeared from the islands. With the help of their acute hearing feeling, the flies were able to set zero on male crickets while sanging and placing their eggs in the cricket bodies. When the larvae came out, they fed the nutrients around them and eventually digged out, killing the crickets.
About 20 years ago we discovered a population on Kauai [in Hawaii] That had become completely quiet because a mutation on their wing knew the noise -producing structures in these crickets, said Professor Robin Tinghitella of the University of Denver. Males still rubbed their wings together, but no sound came out. It was quite a wild discovery. The mutation wiped through the island because the crickets protected against flying.
However, Tinghitellas Group recently discovered populations of Pacific Field crickets that are still sang, but the music was somewhat different: it contained some extra modest spiders and rattle. It differed in both frequency and amplitude from the original music. The researchers discovered that it was still loud enough to attract women, but quiet enough to avoid O. Ochracea to fly.
For Tinghitella, the new adjustment of the crickets meant a rapid pace of evolutionary change.
Step by step? No, thanks
Because of this we wonder: can the flies evolve to keep track of? She went on. This started a series of laboratory and field experiments to see if the neural and behavioral reactions of flies reacted to changes in cricket numbers.
To test whether the flies evolved in synchronization with their prey, the researchers compared the sensitivity of Hawaiian flies with certain sounds and frequencies with those of laboratory -related native fly from Florida. The ancestral Floridian flies were the most sensitive to sounds around 4-6 kHz, which is also the frequency that the most field crickets evoke. On the other hand, the researchers, the O. Ochracea Flying had widened their hearing range and coordinate with sounds from 6 to 20 kHz.
They then placed a living fly on a spherical treadmill with speakers on both sides. When they played synthetic pre-recorded cricket songs, the Hawaiian flies responded better to the spiders and rattles of Pacific Field crickets than their ancestral counterparts.
Despite the attempts of Krekels to stay under the radar, they could still find the flies.
What we see is not a traditional step-by-step co-evolution, where the cricket changes a bit in one direction and the fly then follows carefully, and so on, Tinghitella said. Instead, the flies have become more responsive on a wide range of sounds with which they can follow a variety of changes in cricket number.
When the male crickets make new sounds, they do not change the way they deal with flying alone. Female crickets have also become less picky about male songs at this time. If the females still preferred the traditional song, men with the mutations [that cause purrs and rattles] would not have been successful. They would have gone extinct locally, Tinghitella said.
A new challenge
How much and how quickly a species can evolve depends on its resilience, generation time, the plasticity of his propertiesand ecological pressure. For example, organisms with short generation times, such as insects, reproduce quickly, so that they have more opportunities to evolve, making them possible Respond faster To new threats. Likewise, more long -lived types can be more vulnerable. Even after these considerations, unexpected and synergy pressure can still destabilize both types, said Viraj Torseekar, an ecologist in Gitam who is supposed to be university, Hyderabad.
The populations of insects fall into many parts of the world. Their extinction features are estimated eight times higher Then that of birds, mammals or reptiles. Their vulnerability means that even if the circumstances can become less favorable for a short period of time than normal, for example a year with bad weather populations than more long -lived organisms that can be better confronted with a fluctuating threat, said Cleo Bertelsmeier, Professor in the Department of Laitsanne, said, said, said.
As the global warming, the extreme weather and the biological invasions intensify, it becomes predicting of how species with different ecological needs will respond to composite pressure increasing. Many researchers look at the genomic architecture of wild insect species Predict their assets adjust.
According to Tinghitella, rapid evolution could explain why some intruders are doing so well or why some species succeed in cope. To predict how these interactions will work out in the long term, it is important that evolution happens in these situations.
RUPSY KHURANA is science communication and outreach -drawer at the National Center for Biological Sciences, Bengaluru.
Published – May 14, 2025 05:30 am
|
