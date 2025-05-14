Sports
NCDC announces five new teams for the 2025-26 season • USPHL
For immediate release
May 13, 2025
NCDC announces five new teams for the 2025-26 season
Expansion brings lecture-free junior hockey to Canada and Noord-New England
Nashua, NH The United States Prime Minister Hockey League (USPHL) and its tuition-free National Collegiate Development Conference (NCDC) proudly announce the addition of five new teams for the 2025-26 season. This expansion brings NCDC hockey to new Canadian markets and further strengthens its footprint in North -New England.
The NCDC is aimed at a primary step for players on the path to college hockey, said Tony Zasowski, USBL deputy commissioner. Weve has identified important growth areas and are pleased to offer development opportunities at a high level to these new markets.
The interest in tuition fee -free junior A hockey grows in both Canada and the United States, said Kevin Abrams of the NCDC. The future offers exciting opportunities for communities and fans, as well as players and their families.
Eastern Charlotte, New Brunswick
The Eastern Charlotte team is owned by Ted Colley and launches with a community-controlled naming competition. The team plays in the historic recreation complex of Eastern Charlotte, also known as De Hive.
We are ecstatic about joining the NCDC, said Colley. Being part of an organization that is as proactive as the NCDC is something that is missing in the Canadian hockey landscape.
St. Stephen, New Brunswick
The St. Stephen-Franchise is also owned by Colley and marks a return of high level Junior Hockey to the region after an absence of seven years.
Junior hockey from Hoog Kaliber is back in St. Stephen, said Colley. The community deserves it and has been incredibly supportive during the entire process.
Woodstock Slammers Woodstock, NB
The legendary Woodstock Slammers return under the property of Chris and Rhea Reaves, who also have the NCDCS Casper Warbirds. The team will participate in the Ayr Motor Center and will be led by Jason Tatarnic, an experienced coach with 945 career competitions and a profit percentage of .664.
Were absolutely happy to become a member of the NCDC, said Rhea Reaves, alternative governor. Woodstock is a loyal and passionate hockey city and was enthusiastic to bring high caliber, tuition fee junior hockey back to the community. I am also grateful for Andrew McCain and all those who served in the Slammers Board from 2003-2018. I also thank Derek Croney, who designed the original logo.
Presque Isle Frontiers Presque Isle, Me
The Presque Isle Frontiers, located in northeastern Maine, will be the first NCDC team located in Noord -Maine. Also owned by the Reaves family, the frontiers will play on the forum.
Presque Isle has a deep love for hockey and a passionate fan base, said Chris Reaves. It is the perfect location to build a program rooted in tradition, development and community stots.
Universel Quebec Quebec City, QC
Universel Hockey is spreading to the NCDC with its second team, Universel Quebec, after the success of College Universel Gatineau and Sherbrooke in the USPHL Premier.
We are pleased to continue our growth and to offer multiple levels of competition and development, said Marco Pietroniro, director of Hockey for Universel. Quebec City has a strong hockey culture and was proud to bring the NCDC to such a historic market.
The team plays from Seminary Saint-Francois, also the home base of the Blizzard Quebec AAA program
About the Prime Minister Hockey League of the United States
Founded in 2012, the United States Premier Hockey League (USPHL) is the largest junior hockey organization in North America, with more than 150 teams and more than 20,000 players aged 8-21 years old. The Leagues Junior Divisions include the college -free National Collegiate Development Conference (NCDC) and the Prime Minister and Elite Divisions. The USPHL has sent more than 10,000 players to college hockey, including more than 4,600 to the NCAA, and 18 NCDC alumni were selected in the NHL concept.
Media Contact:
Joshua Boyd
USPHL Communications Director
E -Mail: [email protected]
Website: www.usphl.com/ncdc
|
Sources
2/ https://usphl.com/ncdc-announces-five-new-teams-for-2025-26-season/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Imran Khan warns against Modi's possible reprisals in Pakistan
- Deeper look at the strengths and weaknesses of Jack Thompson (+)
- Strong size 6.3 earthquake strikes off the coast of Greece, tsunami warning
- Donald Trump obtains a major legal victory over mass deportations
- Anthony Albanian has laid down in Indonesia for the first trip abroad since electoral victory
- Science tells us that the United States is heading for a dictatorship
- No. 8 Mens Tennis Battles No. 1 Wake Forest in Elite Eight Matchup
- The sons of Imran Khans call for global pressure on Pakistan to guarantee the release of their father | Morgungexpress
- Lula complains about the leak of conversation between Janja …
- Ryan Routh wants an assassination matter against Trump abandonedExBulletin
- Already 1.5 million foreign workers can already wait for permanent settlement in the UK | Immigration and asylum
- Saudi Arabia provides Trump king census