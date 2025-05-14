For immediate release

NCDC announces five new teams for the 2025-26 season

Expansion brings lecture-free junior hockey to Canada and Noord-New England

Nashua, NH The United States Prime Minister Hockey League (USPHL) and its tuition-free National Collegiate Development Conference (NCDC) proudly announce the addition of five new teams for the 2025-26 season. This expansion brings NCDC hockey to new Canadian markets and further strengthens its footprint in North -New England.

The NCDC is aimed at a primary step for players on the path to college hockey, said Tony Zasowski, USBL deputy commissioner. Weve has identified important growth areas and are pleased to offer development opportunities at a high level to these new markets.

The interest in tuition fee -free junior A hockey grows in both Canada and the United States, said Kevin Abrams of the NCDC. The future offers exciting opportunities for communities and fans, as well as players and their families.

Eastern Charlotte, New Brunswick

The Eastern Charlotte team is owned by Ted Colley and launches with a community-controlled naming competition. The team plays in the historic recreation complex of Eastern Charlotte, also known as De Hive.

We are ecstatic about joining the NCDC, said Colley. Being part of an organization that is as proactive as the NCDC is something that is missing in the Canadian hockey landscape.

St. Stephen, New Brunswick

The St. Stephen-Franchise is also owned by Colley and marks a return of high level Junior Hockey to the region after an absence of seven years.

Junior hockey from Hoog Kaliber is back in St. Stephen, said Colley. The community deserves it and has been incredibly supportive during the entire process.

Woodstock Slammers Woodstock, NB

The legendary Woodstock Slammers return under the property of Chris and Rhea Reaves, who also have the NCDCS Casper Warbirds. The team will participate in the Ayr Motor Center and will be led by Jason Tatarnic, an experienced coach with 945 career competitions and a profit percentage of .664.

Were absolutely happy to become a member of the NCDC, said Rhea Reaves, alternative governor. Woodstock is a loyal and passionate hockey city and was enthusiastic to bring high caliber, tuition fee junior hockey back to the community. I am also grateful for Andrew McCain and all those who served in the Slammers Board from 2003-2018. I also thank Derek Croney, who designed the original logo.

Presque Isle Frontiers Presque Isle, Me

The Presque Isle Frontiers, located in northeastern Maine, will be the first NCDC team located in Noord -Maine. Also owned by the Reaves family, the frontiers will play on the forum.

Presque Isle has a deep love for hockey and a passionate fan base, said Chris Reaves. It is the perfect location to build a program rooted in tradition, development and community stots.

Universel Quebec Quebec City, QC

Universel Hockey is spreading to the NCDC with its second team, Universel Quebec, after the success of College Universel Gatineau and Sherbrooke in the USPHL Premier.

We are pleased to continue our growth and to offer multiple levels of competition and development, said Marco Pietroniro, director of Hockey for Universel. Quebec City has a strong hockey culture and was proud to bring the NCDC to such a historic market.

The team plays from Seminary Saint-Francois, also the home base of the Blizzard Quebec AAA program

