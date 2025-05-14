Boram Group (Boram Sangjo) Business Table Tennis Team Boram Hallelujah continued his Talentendonatie.

Donate talent at Cheonan Hongwan Table Tennis Club

SEO Young-Kyun, coach of the Boram-Luya table tennis team (second in the rear row), the team and club members take memorial photos. [Photo provided = Boram Group]

Boram Group (Boram Sangjo) Business Table Tennis Team Boram Hallelujah continued his talent donation activities to revitalize local sports. Boram Hallelujah announced on the 14th that it held a talent donation event for table tennis enthusiasts in Cheonan City on the 10th in the Red Circular Table Tennis Club in Cheonan City, Chungcheongnam Do.

Since the foundation in 2016, Boram Hallelujah has carried out activities to breathe new life into living tables, including Talentendonations and Supplies. They recently practiced social responsibility through sport, such as participation in blood donation and donating talents to filmmakers. The event was designed to promote the expansion of the local sports base, together with the practice of sharing the philosophy of the Boram Group.

More than 10 players and employees, including head coach SEO Young-Kyun, attended the event and arrived in a total of three hours with Cheonan table tennis enthusiasts. Starting with the warm-up exercise, tables Tennis skills Lessons Technical Guidance Singles Match demonstrations were held. Participants had time to check and improve their table tennis skills by receiving one-on-one adapted feedback.

Participants had time to check their skills and to reconfirm their affection for the Tennis living table through close training and individual coaching. At the end a memorial photo was held with the team, which contributed to the meaning of the event.

Boram Hallelujah is planning to expand sports fairs with Cheonan City by expanding this event. In the future, it will also introduce a variety of locally oriented social contribution programs to breathe new life into sports for everyone.

Director SEO said: “Boram Hallelujah is aimed at communicating with local communities and sharing social values ​​through sports that go beyond simple versions in games. I hope that the Ping-Pong movement will be a valuable medium to give health and vitality to citizens.”