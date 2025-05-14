Connect with us

BCCI under fire, asked to clarify the handling of Virat Kohli, the test offices of Rohit Sharma: “They have to tackle it”

May 14, 2025 07:10 on IS

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli announced their test retirement in a room of just five days, so that India's batting with a large hole for the tour of England was left behind.

Former India Cricketer Anil Kumble called the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and asked them for the poor handling of the test retirement of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. The two senior batters attracted curtains on their career in the longest format in a five -day room, with the decision less than fourteen days before the planned selection meeting to opt for the team for the upcoming test tour by England.

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma both retired with Test Cricket (AFP)
Speaking with ESPNCRICINFO, Kumble, both Rohit and Kohli deserved a good farewell to test cricket and therefore asked the BCCI department to tackle why both the fans and the two wedding of the Indian Cricket were refused the moment.

“At the moment, Rohit Sharma, a few days ago and then Virat Kohli. I think they all earned a good broadcast on the field. I strongly believe that people who need to be tackled for it.

Kumble also expressed his concern about the important vacuum that lags behind in the Indian test team about the retirement of Kohli and Rohit, especially with the crucial tour through England, a country where India has found it difficult to claim a series in the past decade.

“Rohit is retired, he has been the captain for a while and Virat is probably the most experienced captain for India and you wanted one of the boys to be in the neighborhood. England will be difficult, it is a five-test … I think it must also have come a surprise for the selectors.

In the absence of the two, India will not only have a new captain, reportedly, Shubman Gill, but also has a new Batting line-up. The Tour, consisting of five tests, which will mark the beginning of the world test championship cycle of 2025/27, starts on June 20.

