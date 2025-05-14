Sports
Bielema agrees with a new six -year contract
Champaign, sick. Illinois head coach Bret Bielema has agreed to a new six -year contract until the end of the 2030 season, Illinois Director of Athletics Josh Whitman announced Tuesday. The agreement is awaiting the approval of the University of Illinois Board of Trustees during its meeting 22 May.
Bielema has elevated Illinois to new heights during his first four seasons with 28 victories, 18 BIG Ten victories and a victory in the Cheez-IT Citrus Bowl 2024 to give Illinois his fifth 10-win season in program history. Hehas brought national relevance for the Fighting Illini program with continuous performances in the AP Top 25 and College Football Playoff Rankings, two New Year's bombs, three National Award finalists, 11 all-Americans and 12 NFL-Picks since he arrived in 2021.
“I want to thank Bret for his exceptional leadership and daring vision for the future of fighting Illini football,” said Whitman. “I am grateful to Bret and Jen for their confidence in our program and their long-term obligation at the University of Illinois. According to the guidance of Bret, our program has received national relevance and the Illinois record books steadily rewrite. As a former player it is a privilege to develop and to make a planned success in the coming years.”
“Thanks toJosh WhitmanOur administration and the board of directors for their continuous effort and support for our football program, “said Bielema.” In the past four seasons, our program has been built on tough, smart, reliable people in every facet: from our players to our coaches and employees to our administration. I am lucky to work every day with an athletic director who fully believes in our football program and a coaching staff that fully believes in our players. A special thanks to those players I could no longer be enthusiastic about where our program is going because of you.
“Thanks to all our alumni and fans who have played a major role to bring us where we are today. The support of the Champaign Urbana community, the state of Illinois, and the entire Illini Familly has been excellent for my wife, Jen, Jen, Jen, and our two girls, Briella and Brexli.
“The best yet to come.”
The identity of Illinois was re -defined during Bielema's term of office as one of the most physical football programs in the country. The reviving Illini program comes from a season from 2024 that the team record with 10 wins bond, while Illinois enters the 2025 season as a top 25 program with 18 starters.
In 2024, Illinois was displayed by the CFP selection committee for a program record for four consecutive weeks, appeared in 11 AP Top 25 polls and the program-record formulated victories fixed with four. Fighting Illini has closed one of the best seasons program history by beating #14 South Carolina in the Cheez-it Citrus Bowl, 21-17, in one of the best Bowl-Game victories in the history of Illinois.
In the Citrus Bowl, Bielema became the first Illini coach to go to two Bowl matches in his first four seasons since Lou Tepper (1991-94). Bielema's first bowl in Illinois was the Reliaquest Bowl 2023, the first January bowl of Illinois in 15 years, in only his second season in Champaign. The 2022 Illini won eight competitions, were ranked by the CFP committee for the first time in the program history, reached no. 14 in the AP -Poll, led the nation in the scoring of defense (12.8) for the first time in the program history and led the nation and established in underpoping).
Bielema's 28 wins In his first four seasons, the best in the history of Illinois is stacking. Since Robertzuppke of 1913-15, the 28-22 has started the second-best 50 games by an Illini head coach, behind only Mike White (30-19-1, 1980-84), the second best 50 games of Bielema's 28-22 starts the second best 50 games. His 18 Big Ten victories due to his first four seasons in Illinois are the most since John Mackovic won 22 in his first four seasons of 1988-91.
Bielema has also changed Illinois into one of the top programs in producing NFL talent. Illinois was one of the five schools with three or more players prepared in the first three rounds in both the NFL concepts of 2023 and in 2024, together with Alabama, Georgia, Michigan and Penn State. Van Bielema's 12 NFL concept choices in Illinois, eight have been selected in the Top-100 Picks, the fourth highest figure in the Big Achter only Michigan, Ohio State, and Penn State under teams that have been in the competition since 2021. In general, Bielema produced 56 NFL-Picks during his career as a head coach.
The success of Illini's on-Field has translated into a significant growth of enthusiasm among Illini fans. Since the arrival of Bielema in 2021, Illinois has experienced the greatest presence growth in the nation. The average presence increased by 19,403 from 2021 to 2024, in which Illinois #1 was arranged in the nation in total growth and #9 in the nation in percentage of growth (+54.9%), and the upward trend is expected to continue in 2025.
With the success of Illinois on the field and the significant increase in the involvement of fans, the recruitment profile of the Fighting Illini continues to rise. Bielema signed his fourth consecutive top-50 recruitment class in December, achieved an achievement in Illinois for the first time since 2005-09 according to the national rankings of 247sports. The recruitment class 2026 is positioned as one of the best in the program history, because the upcoming class of the Illini is currently ranked #11 in the nation by both 247sports and rivals.
Under his new contract, the Bielema agreement would extend by two years to 30 June 2031, with the possibility to earn a maximum of four extensions of one year when meeting certain performance benschmarks that can extend the contract until 2035. Bielema's annual salary would start at $ 7.7 million. In addition, Bielema would be eligible for annual retention stimuli on 1 July of each year, starting with $ 700,000 on July 1, 2026 and then grow every year. Bielema would be eligible for various bonuses, including a one-off signing bonus and various lifetime and performance bonuses. Bielema's contract would come up with meaningful protection for the university against his departure to pursue other coaching opportunities.
The Board of Trustees from the university will consider the extension of coach Bielema for approval during the regularly planned meeting on Thursday 22 May 2025.
