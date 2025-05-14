Data dump: 2025 Stanley Cup Playoff Roster Breakdown

With the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs from 2025 in the rear -view mirror, it is time for one of my favorite annual traditions: digging in how play -off schedules are being built and the characteristics of the players and teams that play for the Stanley Cup.

Type player Acquisition

There are different ways to acquire players on their way to building a Playoff team: drafting and developing, transactions, free agency and even the wire of exemption. Let's see how the 16 teams that the Play -offs made this season gathered their gratings.

While the saying is going to build through the design, not all Playoff teams that mantra are right. For example, Colorado, Minnesota and Vegas relied heavily on transactions, while Los Angeles has a schedule that is almost 52 percent of their own soil. One of the more interesting items that pop up for me is that the last two Stanley Cup champions, Vegas and Florida, the lowest percentage of players they have drawn up.

It is also interesting to break down WHO Scores goals per acquisition type.

If you use a simplistic approach and view the average goals per game per game per acquisition type, you can see that players who have been acquired through the concept still produce at a high speed compared to another acquisition method. In the graph above is the exception, which consists of only one player who is still on the Vegas Golden Knights, William Karlsson. So far he has three goals in his 10 play -off games (0.3 goals per game), which is an extension to the method of acquisition scoring with the highest pace.

Off

Draft Round Distribution still offers a lens in how play -off talent comes. It is not surprising that first rounds make up a considerable part of the grilles, but the value can also be found later.

It is fascinating to see that 26 percent of the Floridas grid consists of non-affected players, while only 25 percent of the Tampa Bays selection consists of first round trekkings.

Expansion of the scheduling age

Youth and experience both have value in the play -offs. Here is a look at the average age of each team:

I was surprised to see that the Capitals of Washington have left the youngest team, while the Edmonton Oilers are the most experienced. It is also very interesting to see that the four youngest teams in the Eastern Conference were eliminated in the first round.

Length and weight of play -off gratings

The size of a player is not always an important factor in today's NHL, but it is still nice to investigate the physical profile of each teams playoff selection. Over the years we have seen this in the competition, depending on which type of selection has recently won the most (ie a team built on speed and skill versus a tailor -made team built and physicality).

It is difficult to attract meaningful insights by simply watching the average length and weight of Playoff teams, but it is intriguing that the three highest teams valley, Vegas and Washingtonare are still living in the Play -offs. In the meantime, the three lightest team scorado, Minnesota and Montrealhave have been eliminated.

The visual below is a challenge to read, but it gives you some insight into the distribution of length and weight of the play -off gratings:

Nationality of players

Another interesting perspective is where players were born. Here is a look at the international make -up of every playoff selection of the teams:

As usual, Canadian players have the highest percentage, but there is a lot of international taste. Colorado and Toronto have the most born players with 39 and 38 percent respectively. Minnesota had the highest percentage of the Swedish players with 23. Edmonton has the least number of American players with two: Trent Frederic and Ty Emberon. Edmonton is also Canadas team with 67 percent of its selection that is Canadian.

Cap Hit Snapshot

Finally, let's discuss a salary cap. The salary limit disappears in the Play -OffsBut if it was one thing, here is a look at the play -off salary cap of each team, based on average annual values ​​(AAV) of players who made it in games.

This closes our 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs selection breakdown. If there is another perspective or statistics, I like that I go into, feel free to drop a note in the comments or to shoot me a message.

Enjoy the play -offs!