



Table tennis Ha ni the leading players will compete for gold from the NHN DN ((People) Newspapers National Table Tennis Championships 2025, which will also give them a ticket to the national team in an NNG next week. The 43rd edition of the annual tournament will contain around 200 competitors from many of the strongest squadrons in the country, such as Ha Ni, People Police T&T, the Military, HCM City, Khanh Hoa and Hai DNG. They will compete in seven categories- men's and women's singles, Doubles and team and mixed doubles at the Tin SN Sports Complex. Under the stars are reigning Sea Games Mixed Pair champion Trn Mai NGC and Inh Anh Hong of People Police T&T, Southeast -Asian winner Nguyn Khoa Diu Khnh (HCM City) and former Sea Games Doubles Champions Anth (Hi Dng). They will be challenged by young but talented players such as Nguyn C Vit and Nguyn from Tun Anh, who won gold from recent Southeast Asian youth table tennis championships and VN Chi, who triomous in the U17 class of the US open. Speaking at the press conference prior to the competition, quin Nguyn, deputy editor -in -chief of the NHN DN Krant said that this year's tournament promised surprises and breakthroughs, with the full participation of national top athletes and many promising younger players. Those who watch the competitions can expect some great games. A total of VN500 million (US $ 19,300) will be delivered to the high -ranking players. Moreover, organizers will also give two awards to the most promising players, those who show a high potential for future success, and a separate price, 'Miss Table Tennis' for the most beautiful and most talented player. My players are in their best form and ready for the championships. We all know that the gap between teams is limited, so players are asked to be focused and compete with the highest determination, “said coach t Nhn Lun of HCM City. He said his team was strong in the events of the women. Last year they won singles and team Golds, while sharing the mixed double title with Ha Ni. They would do our best to defend their performance. The tournament, from 19-26 May, is an activity to celebrate the 135th anniversary of President H Ch Minh. With the support of many sponsors, the organizers will perform social responsibility and charity activities in an NNG. This tournament is an elite event in the national competition system. The results of the athletes are the basis for the coaching board to select members for international tournaments, in particular the 33rd sea games, in 2025, said Phan Anh Tun of the Sports Authority of Vit Nam. Tun said that five men's and five women's players will come up with the Sea Games team, with the biennial games being held in Thailand in December. The hosts will also organize seven categories, such as the Vietnamese championships. The ten-strong contingent takes part in all categories, with the aim of bringing at least two gold medals home. VNS

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://vietnamnews.vn/sports/1717597/stars-to-shine-at-national-table-tennis-championships.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos