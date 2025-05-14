Bardai combines unique careers for hockey and cricket





Story submitted by Chris Blackman, St. George's school Naeem Bardai played for the Hockey teams of the St. George's School Saints of degrees 7-12. That was a long time before we arrived at the CSSHL. He was the leader of the Senior Varsity team at the school in his last year. More than two decades later he is still involved in Hockey in St. George's. After graduating from Saints, Naeems Junior Hockey career included several stops in both British Columbia and Alberta, which issued its majority with the Beaverlodge Blades just outside Grand Prairie, AB. Naeem then went to the United Kingdom, where he played the Oxford University Blues for three seasons (2013-16) and captain in the British University Ice Hockey Association. He scored 86 goals for more than 36 games and had spent 52 assists with only 16 minutes in the penalty box! Besides Hockey, Naeem is a former professional cricket player. Naeem played professionally in England and Australia for a total of six seasons. A double citizens, Naeem, has 10 caps, which Uganda represents in the ICC World Cricket League and World Cup qualifications, before retiring in 2017. Naeem was our first assistant coach and collaborated with the current Vancouver Canucks assistant -coach Jaroslav 'Yogi' Svejkovski when we arrived at the CSSHL eight seasons ago and he did not miss a season since then. He has coached all levels within our program and his passion for the game is contagious. Paul Pulver, anyone who played son Eli Pulver '21 in our program and is now at Minnesota State University, has coached and offered this comment; Naeem has been a steadfast coach in the Saints hockey program since its founding. He has a strong technical knowledge and ability, but what makes him special is the way in which he builds an exceptional report with the players, and that enables them to grow and bloom in a very positive environment. Naeem has no bad days, even during his own return of an injury, and has always been extremely reliable, despite balancing his coaching tasks with a demanding legal career. Naeem Bardai 10 is one of our many devoted coaches who all help our student athletes on their way to becoming fine young men.

