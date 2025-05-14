Footballer shot by the San Jose police will get a full drive to the university; City the heels

A young football player who was shot by a San Jose police officer in a case of an incorrect identity has earned a complete scholarship for the university, despite the fact that the city digs on its heels and claims that they are not liable for his injuries.

On the way to university

K'aun Green is heading for the University of Arkansas in Pine Buff, making him on his way to the first to graduate in his family.

“It just increases my mind a lot,” Green told, 23, to KTVU on Tuesday. “Just believe in myself and just fight back from the edge of death.”

K'aun Green goes to the University of Arkansas in Pine Bluff. Courtesy: UAPB Athletics/Emory Eagles

Incorrect identity

In 2022, the then San Jose police officer Mark McNamara was wrong to take green on the stairs of La Victoria Taqueria, to assume that the young man was involved in a nearby murder, although Green had actually disarmed another shooter in the restaurant and left with the confused weapon in his hand.

The police later acknowledged that the earlier murder had nothing to do with the fight at La Vic.

And in 2023 the police chief exposed McNamara at the time after discovering a series of racist texts on his phone.

But the city of San Jose has never apologized with Green and refuses to arrange its federal lawsuit.

“It's very worse to continue,” said Green. “But it just showed me that nothing is insurmountable.”

Photo thanks to the San Jose police.

San Jose says it is not responsible

The lawyer of McNamara, Susan Coleman, and San Jose City Attorney, Nora Frimann, have submitted both arguments in the federal court that McNamara, who resigned, had “qualified immunity” when he shot green in the stomach, arm and knee, and that is why the city is not responsible.

Coleman repeated that essentially that argument on March 6 For the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals, where the case is being processed.

The lawyer argued that McNamara had no idea that Green was a “hero” or a “football player” – everything he knew was that he saw that a man was holding a gun.

Qualified immunity protects civil servants, including the police, against liability in civil suits when they act within their official capacity. In other words, it protects government officials against lawsuits, unless their actions were clearly wrong according to existing legislation.

But one of Green's lawyers, Patrick Buelna, argued on the panel of the judges that his client was armed, but not threatening and immediately met McNamarara's order when surrendering. He also pointed out that many other precedents prohibit the police from shooting people unless the circumstances are 'moving'.

“It is terrible for something that is so flagrant and clear to be with a modest agent at the expense of a young man who almost lost his life,” said Green's other lawyer, Adante Pointer, in an interview on Tuesday. “It is a standard strategy to postpone and refuse justice.”

K'uan Green in the hospital after he was shot by the San Jose police.

Green is grateful

But despite what happened to him, Green said he feels very grateful.

Especially to the coaches of the University of Arkansas, an HBCU, who gave him very “comfort” when he told what happened in San Jose.

“Everyone has just embraced me,” said Green. “I had about six offers, but this was the best because they looked afraid of me, as if I wasn't the hero or something.”

Green said it was very difficult to be shot by a police officer.

He had physical injury to overcome and he said he was getting a lot of weight, making him more sensitive to injury on the field.

The situation was also emotionally trying, where he felt alone and depressed.

“And right now I am in therapy, so that helps,” he said. “And I am training three times a day and try to get myself back together. It is still difficult. It is still a difficult process. I still have nightmares and, you know, it is an endless struggle.”

Yet he said, he is very happy to go to the university to play football and study kinesiology.

“I am excited,” he said. “I am excited to finally put some things behind me.”