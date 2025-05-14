



Team Canada achieved France 5-0 for his third match of the IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship, which took place in Avicii Arena in Stockholm, Sweden. The Canadians took out Slovenia 4-0 to open their tournament on Saturday, followed by a 7-1 win over Latvia on Sunday. Goalkeeper Jordan Binnington received his first start of the tournament for the Canadians, with fellow network minders Dylan Garand and Marc-Andr Feurweur who started the first and second games for Team Canada respectively. Fleury joined the NHL's official retirement to the team in Sweden only a few days after his official retirement. Read: what you need to know about Team Canada on the Heren World Hockey Championship With an Olympic gold medal and a Stanley Cup to his name, a victory of Team Canada would propel the world championship to the elusive Triple-Gold Club. If Team Canada won, Captain Sidney Crosby would officially have a double three-gold-gold, thanks to his two Olympic gold medals, three Stanley Cups and the IIHF title of 2015 IIHF that he already has in his name of the last time he played in the tournament. Binnington kept it just before Team Canada for the entire 4 countries Face-Off tournament that caught the attention of the nation in February. Read: Team Canada wins 4 countries face-off in the extension, beating team USA Bo Horvat started the score for the Canadians at 6:32 and got a past the French goalkeeper Julian Junca from a nice design by Tyson Foerster. In honor of the tournament that takes place in Sweden, Team Canada has the Swedish group Abba's “Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! (A man after midnight)” as their goal song. Will Cuylle was the next one who was on the score sheet at 12:11, assisted by Kent Johnson and Team Canada Assistant captain Ryan Oreilly. The first period was closed with a score of 2-0, with the Canada Team France exceeded 14-6. Read: What are the differences between NHL, PWHL and Olympic hockey rules? In the second period, Captain Canada found the back of the net in this edition of the tournament for the first time. Crosby hit the powerplay after the French player Pierre Crinon had taken a penalty for cross control. Crosby was assisted by Brandon Montour. After 40 minutes of play, Team Canada went to the dressing room with a 3-0 lead, with shots on 24-10. Team Canada noted another PowerPlay goal when Horvat scored his second of the game after the French player Jules Boscq had taken a penalty for a high stick. Horvat was assisted by Travis Konecny ​​and Nathan Mackinnon. Montour brought the Canadians to a 5-0 lead of a long shot with some twist that slid along Junca. Montour was assisted by Barrett Hayton and Brayden Schenn. With a final score of 5-0 and Schoten 36-15, Team Canada remains unbeaten in the tournament. Bo Horvat received the player from the game. Canada will then take about Austria on Thursday 15 May at 2:20.

