



Indianoil Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) has signed a three-year deal with Jiostar as his exclusive temporary and streaming partner. The collaboration provides live, multilingual coverage on TV and digital platforms up to 2027, with the aim of stimulating the sports range and involvement of fans nationwide. Indianoil Utt season 6 will reach fans nationally via JIOSTARS WIDE NETWORK, with live competitions on Star Sports 2 (opening day), Star Sports Khel and Star Sports Tamil. Streaming will be available at Jiohotstar in English, Hindi and Tamil. The partnership is not just about viewers, but the shaping of the future of Indian table tennis. Rishering stars such as DIYA Chitale, Payas Jain, Ankur Bhattacharjee and Yashaswini Gordade will be central next to Olympians Aruna Quadri, Alvaro Robles, Bernadette Szocs and Adriana Diaz and Chinas Fan Siqi. Indias Elite – Manika Batra, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, Hardet Desai and Sreeja Akula, complete an setup that promises equally action and inspiration. Supported by the Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI) and promoted by Niraj Bajaj and Vita Dani, Indianoil Utt has emerged as one of the world's best table tennis competitions. In 2024 it attracted 20 million viewers on TV and OTT platformsa 1.3x growth compared to the previous year. With this multi -year partnership, the competition is ready to speed up his momentum and to spear the next wave of growth for Indian table tennis. Supported by the Table Tennis Federation of India and promoted by Niraj Bajaj and Vita Dani, Indianoil Utt has emerged as a prominent Global Table Tennis League. With 20 million viewers in 2024, an increase of 1.3x compared to 2023, the new multi -year partnership is the stage for its next chapter of growth. Indianoil Utt Co-Promoters Vita Dani and Niraj Bajaj said about the partnership: in recent years, Indian Table Tennis has taken meaningful steps, and Indianoil has been Utts-Mission to speed up that progress by offering that progress by offering a world-class platform for home-grown talent. Our collaboration with Jiostar for the next three seasons will help us to deepen that impact by reaching more households, involving a new audience and laying a stronger foundation for the next generation of Indian table tennis stars. Indianoil Utt and Jiostar start on May 12 and will build up excitement for season 6 with exclusive team and player content on Jiohotstar and Star Sports. This season, 48 Elite Paddlers contains in 8 franchises, with title defender Dempo Goa -Day -to -dayers who look at a historic third title.

