IIHF – Germany keeps Norway Winless

Germany scored two goals in the first period and marched to a solid 5-2 victory over Norway on the IIHF IIHF IIHF-Hockey World Championship 2025 on Tuesday. The guys from coach Harold Kreis have achieved three straight victories in Herning.

Yasin Ehliz, Marc Michaelis scored a goal and an assist per piece for Germany. Wojciech Stachowiak, Joshua Samanski and Frederik Tiffels demolished in singles.

“I thought it was a hard -fought game, but we ended up with the victory,” said Samanski. “A big win, I have to say! Now we are 3-0 and look forward to the next game in two days.”

Tim Stutzle, who was suitable for his first match of this IIHF WM, had an immediate impact alongside Ehliz and Michaelis. The 23-year-old Ottawa Senators Ace registered two assists, just like Dominik Kahun. Stutzle had 79 regular season points and added five to Ottawa's first round exit versus the Toronto Maple Leafs.

“It is clear that he is with the player's caliber, he makes a difference on the ice, and he is a good guy to have in the dressing room,” Samanski said. “We are very excited to have him.”

Andreas Martinsen and Jacob Berglund scored for Norway, who is Win without three games. The polar bears enter the fine line between consistency and stagnation. The last time Norway ended up higher than 11th (as in 2024) in an Ice Hockey World Championship in 2016 (10th).

“I think we sometimes played well, but we had too much sales, so we lost the game,” said Norwegian captain Emil Lilleberg.

German starting goalkeeper Philipp Grubauer won his duel with Jonas Arntzen van Norway, because Schoten preferred the Norwegians 31-30.

Faced with a lower ranked teams, the Germans who won their first WM Silver Medal in 50 years in 2023-in the start of expectations. But now confrontations with the medal candidates of group B are showing up, starting with a resort with the neighboring Switzerland on Thursday.

“I think it will also be a hard fight,” said German assistant captain Jonas Muller. “Today was a hard -fought game. I think we showed that we can play that game and we are looking forward to that match against Switzerland.”

The Norwegians wanted to come out of a routine after placing back-to-back 2-1 on Kazakhstan and world champion Czech Republic. But it was not meant to be despite a worthy effort. The troops of coach Tobias Johansson will again try their happiness versus the Americans on Wednesday.

At 4:51, Ehliz made it 1-0. The piece was the result of a failed Norwegian outbreak, while Michaelis intercepted the Puck and placed it in the direction of the net before Stutzle's point before Ehliz hit the Puck in the gaping cage.

Norway picked up his pace, but Grubauer was taught during pressure around his fold.

At 4:10 PM Michaelis validated the classic advice to go to the net and to keep your stick on the ice. He did exactly that and was perfectly placed on Backhand in Ehliz's Cross-Sed feed with the hurry for a 2-0 lead.

Late in the first period, Norway got a new life of a Power Play with the German captain Moritz Sider for keeping. Martinsen broke a shot from the high slot that was rolling up, set up by newly added Michael Brandsegg-Nygard, to lower the shortage to 2-1 at 19:50.

Lilleberg praised Brandseegg-Nygard, the 2024 first round pick from the Detroit Red Wings who played for Skellefta this season: “He came in and did it really well today. He makes our PP better and it is fun to watch.

In the second period, Germany regained control of the game with two fast goals. At 4:56, Stachowiak made it 3-1 and converted a Kahun feed from behind the net because Arntzen could not close his right pole. Less than two minutes later, Samanski made no mistake when he timed Lukas Reichel's pass on the hurry.

“It was made quite easily for me by Lukas,” said Samanski. “He finds me there and I just had to put it on that open net.”

The Norwegians did not just change over in the third period. German defenders were caught looking at the Puck and reached with their sticks when Berglund scored to close a series of in-tight steps at 7:07.

The hope for a dramatic late Norwegian comeback, however, faded when Martinsen and Patrick Elvsveen took over overlapping minors with less than five minutes. Tiffels gave the vocal German fans another reason to gain it when he just left the empty with 17 seconds.

Germany's WM record of all time versus Norway rises to nine victories and five losses that go back to 1938.