New Kirkleen Dementia Care Center to open





Hayley Coyle BBC News, Yorkshire Kirkleen Council Knowl Park House in Mirfield is specially designed to help dementia patients retain their independence A new dementia care facility with specially designed “environments” for the different needs of service users will be launched later. Knowl Park House in Mirfield, West Yorkshire, was made according to “dementia design principles” that helps patients retain their independence and to continue to live at home or with family. The center can ensure a maximum of 40 people and includes activities such as baking, gardening, massage, crafts and tables, said Kirkleen Council. A spokesperson said to the BBC: “It is known that the longer you can stay in your own house, the better you lead longer.” Consultant Carole Pattison said the center was intended to help service users to develop new skills, to learn old skills or “find new ways to do things”. She added that the setting would be informal and relaxed and said that nobody would be “going along” with activities, but would get new ways to be able to enter in their own house. The center is divided into four zones, with different options in every – ranging from peaceful reflection to table tennis to watching a film in the cinema space. A spokesperson for the Dementia Services Development Center of the University of Stirling, who collaborated with the council in the project, said: “Designing for an aging population and people who live with a diagnosis of a dementia has never been so important. “By including simple, evidence-based, design recommendations, people who live with a diagnosis of dementia can be more independent and can reduce part of the symptoms of a dementia.” Kirkleen Council The center is divided into four zones, ranging from peaceful reflection to table tennis and cinema areas Pattison said that the center would also offer a break for families and loved ones. “They can have other responsibilities towards other family members or a job or just keep their own health,” she said. “So the center offers that respite – even if only for a few hours.” Listen to highlights of West Yorkshire on BBC noisesovertake with the newest Episode of Look North.

