



The best stories and rumors about the newspapers of Wednesday … The daily mail The parents of Florian Wirtz met Manchester's city officials on Tuesday during a flying visit while the race to land the Bayer Leverkusen game maker. Bayer Leverkusen Wing-back Jeremie Frimpong would be very enthusiastic in relocating Liverpool if the Premier League champions decide to perform their ride to replace Trent Alexander-Arnold this summer.



View Liverpool Target Jeremie Frimpong's best Bundesliga moments for Bayer Leverkusen

Sun Pep Guardiola held conversations with Florian Wirtz when Manchester City broke their bid to land the German star in a £ 126 million deal. A Manchester United Explorer saw Cristiano Ronaldo JR make his Portugal U15 debut while a series of top clubs sent representatives to the game. Chelsea supports Nicolas Jackson after his red card in Newcastle.



Howard Webb discusses the decision in which Nicolas Jackson was held red against Newcastle United after the Chelsea striker appeared on the elbow Magpies Defender Sven Botman.

Liverpool is ready to play hardball with Real Madrid about Trent Alexander-Arnold. The Champions League -Push from Chelsea is starting to cause fear of some of their graduates from the Academy. Middlesbrough has announced plans to change their badge next year for the club's 150 -year anniversary. Former Ipswich manager George Burley received the All-Clear after his diagnosis of cancer. Daily mirror



Sky Sports' Kaveh Solhekol thinks Arsenal will spend Groot in the summer transfer market

Arsenal has been told that Sporting Lisbon striker Viktor Gyokeres is all of them for £ 60 million. Viktor Gyokeres would have a contract well more than £ 200,000 a week in Arsenal and become one of their top earners if they sign him this summer. Arsenal is determined to sign a top quality striker after he has only brought in one for the past seven years – with Gyokees, Benjamin Sesko and Alexander Isak on their list. Ruben Amorim has pulled in his own pocket to prevent the cost -saving crusade of Sir Jim Ratcliffe against Manchester United by buying the last tickets of the Europa League for his staff. Manchester United has canceled the end of the club's seasonal residents after the gloomy performance of the men's team. Liverpool has made early progress in a deal to sign Bayer Leverkusen Wing-back Jeremie Frimpong as a potential replacement for Trent Alexander-Arnold. Time



Ruben Amorim admits that he might have to leave Manchester United if their bad shape continues with next season

Manchester United has decided to keep an end to the end of the season after the disappointing performance of the first team of the men. Sarina Wiegman is not sure if the fitness of Lauren James for Euro 2025 can be trusted after the attacker was not included in the English team for their Nations League Double header. The police in Bilbao have made a special trip to Wembley to meet their British counterparts and see how they secure the perimeter at the National Stadium.



Ange Postecoglou gave a spiky answer to questions about Manchester United, in which Tottenham was confronted with their Premier League rivals in the Europa League final.

Goodison Park becomes the permanent home base of Everton Women after organizing his last Premier League match on Sunday. The guardian Manchester United is planning to keep Ruben Amorim as head coach next season, even if they lose the Europa League final against Tottenham.



Former Manchester United -defender Patrice Evra speaks to Sky Sports News about the performance of head coach Ruben Amorim and says that they could have been banned without Bruno Fernandes.

The location of Blackburn in the Women's Super League 2 next season is much doubt after their players were informed on Tuesday morning that the club is very unlikely that the financing will be provided to meet the new minimum license -requirement of the division. Alex Morgan has re-introduced the NSWL world less than a year after his retirement. The former USWNT star announced on Tuesday that she is now a part-owner of the San Diego Wave, the club where she ended her career. Real Madrid increases their efforts to sign Dean Huijsen and has faith in Chelsea to beat to the Bournemouth Center-back. The daily Telegraaf



Sky Sports News understands that Man Utd is in a pole position this summer to sign Ipswich striker Liam Delap and that the attacker would like to move to Old Trafford, regardless of whether the Club Champions League football secures for next season

Nottingham Forest is focusing on at least five new signing sessions this summer while preparing for a return to European football, with Liam Delap and James Mcatee among the explorers. Dan Ashworth will be unveiled this week as the new director of the football activities, seven months after he was fired from his role as sports director at Manchester United. Athletics Manchester City has contacted AC Milan to show interest in signing Tijjani Reijnders. Daily record Celtic has been encouraged in their pursuit of David Strelec, with a Slovan Bratislava chef who admits that the frontman could be available in the summer for lower transfer costs. Lewis Ferguson has responded to rumors that link him in the summer with a move to Napoli. Blackburn -wing player Tyrhys Dolan is said to be interesting both Celtic and Rangers. The Scottish Teen Aidan Borland has signed a new long -term contract with Aston Villa – only a few days after the captain of the U18 side of the club on Glory in the FA Youth Cup. Scottish sun Andy Murray will return to Wimbledon as an expert instead of a coach after ending his six -month partnership with Novak Djokovic.

